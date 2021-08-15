Swansea City vs Stoke City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Swansea City play host to Stoke City at the Swansea.com Stadium on Monday in the third round of the EFL Championship.

The visitors will look to get one over the hosts, having lost both home and away in this fixture last season.

Following a fine pre-season, Swansea City were denied a dream start to their EFL Championship campaign as they suffered a 2-1 opening-day defeat against Blackburn Rovers last Saturday.

Russell Martin’s men quickly bounced back from that result to claim a 3-0 victory over Reading in the EFL Cup three days later.

However, that failed to build on that performance as they were held to an uneventful goalless draw against Sheffield United last time out.

Despite seeing over 60% ball possession, the Swansea City attackers lacked the cutting edge to break down the Sheffield United defense.

The Swans will feel confident of returning to winning ways on Tuesday as they take on an opposing side over whom they completed the league double last term.

Stoke City, on the other hand, were denied a third straight victory last time out as they secured a goalless draw against Birmingham City.

This followed a 2-1 home victory over Fleetwood Town in the EFL Cup last Tuesday.

In that encounter, Sam Surridge and Harry Souttar put the Potters in a commanding two-goal lead before Fleetwood grabbed a 94th-minute consolation courtesy of an own goal from James Chester.

Michael O'Neill’s side are currently eighth in the Championship table. The 52-year-old will hope his side can maintain their fine form as they look to strengthen their position in the top half of the table.

Swansea City vs Stoke City Head-To-Head

There have been 22 previous meetings between the two sides. Stoke City have a slight upper hand, claiming 10 victories. Swansea City have picked up nine wins, while three games have ended in draws.

Swansea City Form Guide (all competitions): WLLWD

Stoke City Form Guide (all competitions): LDWWD

Swansea City vs Stoke City Team News

Swansea City

The Swans will have to cope without Korey Smith, Liam Walsh, Connor Roberts and Ben Hamer, who have all been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Korey Smith, Liam Walsh, Connor Roberts, Ben Hamer

Suspended: None

Stoke City

The Potters will be without Tyrese Campbell, Josh Tymon, Tashan Oakley-Boothe and William Forrester, who will all play no part in the game as they are injured.

Injured: Tyrese Campbell, Josh Tymon, Tashan Oakley-Boothe, William Forrester

Suspended: None

Swansea City vs Stoke City Predicted XI

Swansea City Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Steven Benda, Ben Cabango, Ryan Bennett, Joel Latibeaudiere, Kyle Naughton, Jamie Paterson, Matt Grimes, Jake Bidwell, Yan Dhanda, Liam Cullen, Jamal Lowe

Stoke City predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Josef Bursik; Ben Wilmot, Harry Souttar, Morgan Fox; Tommy Smith, Mario Vrancic, Joe Allen, Alfie Doughty; Nick Powell; Sam Surridge, Jacob Brown

Swansea City vs Stoke City Prediction

Both sides are scoring freely at the moment and we expect an entertaining contest filled with lots of goals. However, we predict the spoils will be shared as they head into the game in similar form and with evenly matched squads.

Prediction: Swansea City 2-2 Stoke City

