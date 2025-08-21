Swansea City vs Watford Prediction and Betting Tips | August 23rd 2025

Swansea lock horns with Watford in the third round of games in the Championship on Saturday. Both sides are in the second half of the standings, having won once in two games and losing the other.

Alan Sheehan's Swansea are coming off a narrow 1-0 home win over Sheffield United in their last league outing. Following a goalless first period, Ronald struck the only goal of the game 24 minutes from time.

The win - their first win of the fledgling league campaign - took the Swans up to 15th in the standings, behind their upcoming opponents on goal difference.

Meanwhile, Paulo Pezzolano's Watford also notched up their first Championship win of the season on matchday two, downing Queens Park Rangers 2-1 at home despite finishing with 10 men.

Following a four-minute brace by Luca Kjerrumgaard, the Hornets saw their lead slashed in half by Kieran Morgan four minutes into first-half stoppage time. However, the hosts hung on despite Imran Louza seeing red three minutes into second-half stoppage time to move to 14th in the points table.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match stats, and betting tips for the Swansea-Watford Championship clash at the Swansea.com stadium:

Swansea vs Watford head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 57 meetings across competitions, Swansea lead Watford 26-20 but lost their last matchup, 1-0 away in the Championship in March.

Each side have won twice in their last five meetings, all in the Championship.

The Swans are unbeaten in six competitive home games across competitions, winning four, including both this season.

The Hornets are on a six-game losing run - all in the Championship - on the road, including one defeat this season.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Swansea: W-W-L-D-L; Watford: W-L-L-D-L

Swansea vs Watford prediction

Both teams haven't had the best of starts to the new season but are coming off wins in their most recent Championship outing.

In terms of head-to-head, the Swans hold a slender advantage, with the hosts winning five of their last nine league matchups, losing thrice. However, the Hornets have scored more than once on just one occasion.

Moreover, Pezzolano's side have lost thrice in their last four Championship visits to the Swans, winning once. Expect the trend to continue with a narrow win for the hosts.

Prediction: Swansea 1-0 Watford

Swansea vs Watford betting tips

Tip-1: Swansea to win

Tip-2: Both teams to score: No (Both teams haven't scored in their last five matchups.)

Tip-3: Under 1.5 goals: Yes (Three of their last four matchups have been decided by one goal.)

