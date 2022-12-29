Swansea City vs Watford Prediction and Betting Tips | December 30th 2022

Swansea City will host Watford at the Swansea.com Stadium on Friday in another round of EFL Championship football.

The home side have had a largely underwhelming campaign and currently find themselves in the bottom half of the Championship table. They were beaten 2-1 by Reading in their game on Tuesday and perhaps deserved more from the match as they created quality chances to draw level but were guilty of wasteful finishing.

Swansea sit 16th in the league table with 32 points from 24 games and will be hopeful of adding to that tally this weekend.

Watford have had mixed results this season but remain in the race for promotion. However, they were beaten 2-0 on home turf by Millwall in their last league outing, falling behind in the opening 25 minutes of the game before a red card to Hassane Kamara just before the interval scuppered their chances of a comeback.

Swansea City vs Watford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 52 meetings between Swansea City and Watford. The hosts have won 24 of those games while the visitors have won 18 times. There have been 10 draws between the two teams.

The two teams have alternated wins in their last six matchups, with the Swans running out 2-1 winners in their most recent clash.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last seven games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2017.

Watford have drawn seven league games this season. Only league leaders Burnley have had more draws in all the teams in the top half of the Championship table.

Five of Swansea's eight league wins this season have come on home turf.

The hosts have scored 31 league goals this season, the joint-highest of all the teams in the bottom half of the league table.

Swansea City vs Watford Prediction

Swansea are on a three-game winless streak and are without a win in their last eight league matches. They are winless in their last two home games and will be looking to end that streak this weekend.

The Hornets' latest result ended a four-game unbeaten run and they will be looking to bounce back on Friday. They have won three of their last four away games and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Swansea City 1-2 Watford

Swansea City vs Watford Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Watford

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matches between the two sides have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of their last six matchups)

