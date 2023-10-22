Swansea City vs Watford Prediction and Betting Tips | October 24, 2023

Swansea City and Watford get the ball rolling in round 13 of the EFL Championship when they square off at the Swansea.com Stadium on Tuesday (October 24).

Swansea were sent crashing back to earth on Saturday, as they fell to a 3-1 loss against leaders Leicester City at home. Before that, Michael Duff’s men were on a run of four league wins, scoring 11 goals and keeping two clean sheets.

With 15 points from 12 games, Swansea are 17th in the Championship, level on points with 16th-placed Coventry City.

Watford, meanwhile, returned to winning ways on Saturday, scrapping out a narrow 1-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday at Vicarage Road.

Valerien Ismael's men were winless in five games, losing three since September. With 13 points from 12 games, Watford are 19th in the league table but could rise as high as 14th with all three points.

Swansea City vs Watford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 25 wins from the last 53 meetings, Swansea boast a superior record in the fixture.

Watford have picked up 18 wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared 10 times.

Swansea are unbeaten in five of their last six league games, claiming four wins since September.

The Hornets are without a win in 18 away games across competitions, losing 11, since a 1-0 win over Norwich City in January.

Swansea City vs Watford Prediction

The two sides picked up contrasting results on Saturday, with Watford claiming their first win in over four weeks. However, given the Hornets' form on the road this year, expect them to hold out for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Swansea 1-1 Watford

Swansea City vs Watford Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in six of Swansea’s last eight games.)

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in five of their last seven clashes.)