Swansea City vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | January 1st 2024

Swansea City will host West Bromwich Albion at the Swansea.com Stadium on Monday in another round of the 2023-24 EFL Championship campaign.

The home side have struggled for results in recent weeks and currently find themselves in the bottom half of the pile. They played out a 2-2 draw against Coventry City last time out and had looked set to be headed toward a narrow defeat before Liam Cullen came off the bench to score a brilliant free-kick and clinch a point for the Swans.

Swansea City sit 17th in the table with 29 points picked up so far and will be desperate to start 2024 on a high.

West Bromwich Albion have had their struggles of late but have returned to winning ways and remain in the race for playoff football. They beat Leeds United 1-0 in their last match, with Grady Diangana scoring the sole goal of the game to take his league tally for the season to five.

The visitors sit fifth in the table with 42 points from 25 games and will be looking to add to that tally come Monday.

Swansea City vs West Bromwich Albion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 50 meetings between Swansea and West Brom. The hosts have won 22 of those games while the visitors have won 18 more. There have been 10 draws between the two teams.

The visitors picked up a 3-2 win in the last meeting between the two teams, ending a five-game winless run in this fixture.

The hosts have kept just one clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture.

Five of the Baggies' seven league defeats this season have come on the road.

Swansea have picked up just 14 points on home turf in the league this season. Only Sheffield Wednesday (12) and Queens Park Rangers (9) have picked up fewer.

Swansea City vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction

Swansea are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won just one of their last five matches. They have won just one of their last seven home games and could struggle here.

West Brom, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back victories and have lost just one of their last five games. The visitors are in much better form ahead of the New Year clash and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Swansea City 1-2 West Bromwich Albion

Swansea City vs West Bromwich Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: West Brom to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last five matchups)