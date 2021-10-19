Swansea City vs West Bromwich Albion prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Seeking to move into first place in the EFL Championship table, West Bromwich Albion take a trip to the Liberty Stadium to face Swansea City on Wednesday.

The hosts picked up their first win in three games last time out and will be looking to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Swansea City returned to winning ways last Sunday as they comfortably saw off Cardiff City 3-0 on home turf.

Prior to that, the Swans suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Fulham before playing out a goalless draw against Derby County.

With 14 points from 12 games, Swansea City are currently 17th in the EFL Championship table, level on points with Nottingham Forest.

Meanwhile, West Bromwich Albion resumed their charge to the top of the standings last time out courtesy of a 1-0 win over Birmingham City.

This followed a slender 1-0 loss against Stoke City which saw their six-game unbeaten run come to an end.

West Bromwich Albion are currently second in the league table with 25 points and could move level on points with first-placed Bournemouth.

Swansea City vs West Bromwich Albion Head-To-Head

Swansea boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming 18 wins from their previous 45 meetings. West Bromwich Albion have picked up one fewer win, while the spoils have been shared on 10 different occasions.

Swansea City Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L-D-W

West Bromwich Albion Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-W-L-W

Swansea City vs West Bromwich Albion Team News

Swansea City

The Swans remain without the services of Michael Obafemi, Oliver Ntcham and Ryan Bennett, who have all been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Michael Obafemi, Oliver Ntcham, Ryan Bennett

Suspended: None

West Bromwich Albion

The Baggies will take to the pitch without Dara O'Shea, Tulloch Rahim and Kenneth Zohore, who have been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Dara O'Shea, Tulloch Rahim, Kenneth Zohore

Suspended: None

Swansea City vs West Bromwich Albion Predicted XI

Swansea City Predicted XI (3-4-3): Ben Hamer; Benjamin Cabango, Kyle Naughton, Ryan Manning; Jake Bidwell, Matt Grimes, Flynn Downes, Ethan Laird; Jamie Paterson, Jay Fulton, Joel Piroe

West Bromwich Albion Predicted XI (3-4-3): Sam Johnstone, Semi Ajayi, Kyle Bartley, Conor Townsend, Darnell Furlong, Jake Livermore, Jayson Molumby, Adam Reach, Callum Robinson, Karlan Grant, Grady Diangana

Swansea City vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction

Swansea City have had a slow start to the new season and find themselves languishing in the bottom half of the table. While they will be looking to build on their win last time out, they face an in-form West Bromwich Albion side who are in the upper echelons of the table.

We predict they will set up a defensive block and force a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Swansea City 1-1 West Bromwich Albion

