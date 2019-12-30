Swansea in talks to sign Rhian Brewster, Jadon Sancho could be available for sale and more: Liverpool Transfer News Roundup, 30th December 2019

Liverpool FC v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Liverpool transfer news roundup for the day!

Liverpool are going into the new year 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League table. It has been a great year and season for the Reds who have won all but one game this season.

To cap off the excellent year, Jurgen Klopp and James Milner extended their contracts in December. Furthermore, they have already confirmed the arrival of Takumi Minamino who will be joining the Reds on 1st January 2020.

To fend off any competition for the EPL title, Liverpool are surely interested in boosting the squad. Here are the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding the club.

Rhian Brewster set to go on loan to Swansea City

Liverpool FC v Arsenal FC - Carabao Cup Round of 16

According to The Athletic, Rhian Brewster will be allowed to go on loan in January and Swansea City are already in talks to sign him. The 19-year-old has predominantly played in Premier League 2 this season, scoring four goals in seven appearances.

With the addition of Minamino earlier this month, Brewster has been tipped to leave the club to gain more first-team experience.

The Swans are currently 9th in the Championship table standings, 13 points behind league leaders Leeds United.

Dortmund likely to be willing to listen to offers for Jadon Sancho

Borussia Dortmund v Inter Milan: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Jadon Sancho has continued his good form this season and is linked with moves to many top European clubs. Borussia Dortmund have just welcomed Erling Braut Haaland from Red Bull Salzburg and this paves the way for Sancho to leave the club in the near future.

Previously, Dortmund were insistent on keeping Sancho at the club. However, with the new signing, the BBC reports that Dortmund will be willing to listen to offers for the England international.

When Sancho joined the Bundesliga side from Manchester City in 2017, he cost just £8 million. Two seasons on, the 19-year-old is expected to cost a lot more. Manchester United and Chelsea are leading the race to sign the forward who is eager to return to England.

Liverpool looking to sign Victor Osimhen

Lille OSC v Chelsea FC: Group H - UEFA Champions League

The Reds are reportedly keen to sign Victor Osimhen from Lille in the winter transfer window. As reported in an exclusive by Express, Klopp wants to bring the forward to the Premier League after sending scouts to watch him.

At the moment, the 21-year-old is in a great scoring form and he has netted 10 Ligue 1 goals in 18 matches. In summer 2019, the former Wolfsburg player joined Lille and signed a five-year contract with the French club.

As a new arrival at the club, Lille might not be keen on entertaining offers for their striker.

