Top 10 Liverpool signings of the decade

Fambeat FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Dec 30, 2019

Dec 30, 2019 IST SHARE

Liverpool

Liverpool had a pretty slow phase in terms of success after their famous Champions League victory in Istanbul in 2005. They regained a bit of pace under Brendan Rodgers when he took over in 2012 but struggled for consistency under the Northern Irishman. Since Jurgen Klopp took over in October 2015, Liverpool have slowly and steadily risen under him to become one of the most feared teams in Europe once again.

Under the tutelage of Klopp, Liverpool are now finishing in the top four consistently, and also reached back-to-back Champions League finals in 2018 and 2019, winning the latter one. Last season, they missed out on the Premier League title by a whisker to Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City but in the present camapign it seems the Reds will finally get their hands on the coveted title.

In this article, let’s take a look at the top 10 Liverpool signings of the decade.

#10 Jordan Henderson

Jordan Henderson

The Liverpool captain has been an integral part of the team since he joined the club in the summer of 2011 from Sunderland for an estimated fee of €18 million. The Englishman is a box-to-box midfielder, who has been moulded into a more defensive-minded midfielder by Klopp.

He’s a hard worker on the pitch and can press the opposition very well when they are in possession. Despite playing in a deeper role, Henderson has improved his creative abilities over the years and this has benefited Liverpool both domestically and in Europe.

#9 Fabinho

Fabinho

The 26-year-old Brazilian defensive midfielders is one of the best players at his position in the planet right now. He joined Liverpool from Monaco in July 2018 for €45 million and struggled a bit initially. But with time, he settled in well and has been one of their most consistent performers this calendar year.

He’s versatile enough to slot in as centre-back or right-back if required and this has hugely benefited Liverpool quite a number of times through the course of his time at the club. Fabinho played a huge role in Liverpool's sixth Champions League glory, and he can only become much better under the guidance of a manager of Klopp's stature in the days to come.

1 / 5 NEXT