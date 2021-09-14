Swansea vs Millwall prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Swansea host Millwall at the Liberty Stadium in the EFL Championship on Wednesday, with both sides having similar starts to the season so far.

Swansea are currently 21st in the table, one point above the relegation zone. Russell Martin's side have been in inconsistent form so far this season and will be going into the game off the back of a 0-0 draw against Hull City last time out. The Swans will know that a win on Wednesday could potentially see them go up to 11th in the table.

Millwall are currently 14th in the table, one point ahead of Swansea. Gary Rowett's side are unbeaten in their last three games across all competitions and will be hoping to pick up all three points from Wednesday's fixture.

Both sides have had similar seasons so far and that should make Wednesday's game a well-contested matchup.

Swansea vs Millwall Head-to-Head

Swansea have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, winning three of their last five meetings, with Millwall winning only one.

Swansea demolished Millwall 3-0 the last time the two sides met back in April. A brace from Jamal Lowe along with a goal from Andre Ayew was enough to secure the win on the night.

Swansea Form Guide: L-W-W-L-D

Millwall Form Guide: L-L-W-W-D

Swansea vs Millwall Team News

Benik Afobe will be a huge miss for Millwall

Swansea

Joel Latibeaudiere, Korey Smith, Liam Walsh and Tivonge Rushesha are all unavailable for the game due to injury.

Injured: Joel Latibeaudiere, Korey Smith, Liam Walsh, Tivonge Rushesha

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Millwall

Millwall have no new injury worries following their 1-1 draw against West Brom last time out.

Benik Afobe, Dan McNamara and Shaun Hutchinson are still out injured.

Injured: Benik Afobe, Dan McNamara, Shaun Hutchinson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Swansea vs Millwall Predicted XI

Swansea Predicted XI (3-4-3): Ben Hamer; Rhys Williams, Kyle Naughton, Ryan Bennett; Jake Bidwell, Matt Grimes, Flynn Downes, Ethan Laird; Jamie Paterson, Olivier Ntcham, Joel Piroe

Millwall Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Bartosz Bialkowski; Jake Cooper, Murray Wallace, Daniel Ballard; Scott Malone, George Saville, Maikel Kieftenbeld, Billy Mitchell; Sheyi Ojo, Jed Wallace; Matt Smith

Swansea vs Millwall Prediction

Millwall have been in good form of late and that should come to the fore in Wednesday's game.

We predict a close game, with Millwall coming away with the win.

Prediction: Swansea 0-1 Millwall

