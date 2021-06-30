Sweden 1-2 (a.e.t) Ukraine: Player ratings as Artem Dovbyk's stoppage-time winner sends Blagult packing | UEFA Euro 2020

In yet another shocker, Ukraine knocked out 10-man Sweden from Euro 2020 following a 2-1 victory in extra-time and will play England in the quarter-finals.

Artem Dovbyk scored in the 121st minute to snatch a late win after the sides played out a 1-1 draw in normal time.

Oleksandr Zinchenko opened the scoring for the Blues and Yellows around the half hour mark. Emil Forsberg equalized for Sweden from a big deflection just before the half-time whistle.

The second stanza was finely poised with both sides fighting tooth and nail for the ball without ever creating too many chances, and setting the stage for 30 more minutes of action.

However, Sweden were dealt a huge blow in the 99th minute when Marcus Danielson was sent off for a nasty challenge on Artem Besedin. That reduced them to only 10-men for the rest of the match.

Even though Ukraine now had the advantage, they couldn't produce anything meaningful attack-wise. But just when a penalty shootout seemed imminent, Dovbyk popped up with a smash-and-grab winner after getting a head to Zinchenko's fabulous cross.

Sweden didn't have enough time to find an equalizer and were eliminated from the competition. Ukraine, who're into their second-ever quarter-finals of a major tournament, face England in Rome on Saturday.

Here are the player ratings for Sweden.

Robin Olsen - 7/10

Ukraine weren't so menacing, so Olsen had an easy game, but couldn't do much about either of their goals.

Mikael Lustig - 6/10

He started the match brightly and laid a lovely throughball for Kulusevski early on but then faded into the match.

Victor Lindelof - 6/10

The Manchester United star was strong in the air and read the game brilliantly, making three clearances. Unfortunately for Sweden, he was caught out by both of Ukraine's goals.

Marcus Danielson - 6/10

Danielson had a good match for in normal time, being resolute in defense and impressing with his passing range. But he left Sweden in the lurch by getting himself sent off for a rash challenge during a tense extra-time period.

Ludwig Augustinsson - 6/10

The Werder Bremen star was a constant outlet down the wings for Sweden and linked up well with midfielders to work a few openings. But his crosses lacked venom and he was completely absent from his defensive duties too. His night came to a premature end after being subbed with an injury in the 83rd minute.

Sebastian Larsson - 6.5/10

His tactically astute free-kick early on was kept out brilliantly by Ukrainian goalkeeper Heorhiy Bushchan and then dragged another effort narrowly wide off the post.

Kristoffer Olsson - 6/10

Aside from a few good passes here and there, Olsson was disappointing tonight, failing to bring anything meaningful to Sweden's attack. He was taken off after Danielson's red card in a tactical switch.

Albin Ekdal - 7/10

He could've had an assist today had Isak not made a mess of his beautifully lofted cross which sent the Real Sociedad man through on goal. A good attacking performance.

Emil Forsberg - 8/10

Sweden's new talisman, Forsberg, bagged his third goal of the campaign though with a slice of luck. However, there was no such fortune for the rest of the night for him or Sweden as he fired two shots against the post in the second-half.

Dejan Kulusevski - 7.5/10

Kulusevski caused Ukraine a lot of problems upfront, especially in the first-half, when he created some good chances and even threatened to score. The Juventus star also saw a curling effort saved by Bushchan before firing another shot over the bar. Despite his attacking flair, the youngster was taken off early in the first period of extra-time.

Isak, a livewire for Sweden all night, twisted Ukraine's defense inside out with his movements and some ambitious shots. But he'll be remembered for blazing his chance wide of target in the 62nd minute, which could've altered the course of the match.

Substitutes

Pierre Bengtsson - 6/10

The left-back struggled to get himself involved after replacing Augustinsson in the dying embers of normal time.

He came on for Olsson in the 101st minute but made only five touches on the ball before the end of extra-time. Tells you everything you need to know.

Ukraine piled on so much pressure in extra-time that Kraft had to remain at the back. He made two clearances and blocked one shot.

Robin Quaison - 5/10

Arguably the worst substitution of the night. Quaison didn't lay a single pass after being introduced in the 97th minute for Kulusevski and failed to muster a shot at goal too.

Viktor Claesson - 6/10

Like many of the other substitutions, Claesson hardly came into the game after getting subbed on, cutting a largely anonymous figure.

