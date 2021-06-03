Sweden vs Armenia prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021

With UEFA Euro 2020 around the corner, participants Sweden will look to get a win under their belt when they take on Armenia in an international friendly on Saturday.

Sweden qualified for the Euros by finishing second in Group 'F' of the qualifiers. They accumulated 21 points from 10 games, winning six, drawing thrice and losing once. For Euro 2020, they have been pitted against Spain, Poland and Slovakia in Group 'E'.

Sweden come into this game on the back of a 2-0 win against Finland in their previous friendly match. Robin Quaison and Sebastian Larsson registered their names on the scoresheet for the Blagult. With the win, Sweden made it four straight victories in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Armenia, who failed to qualify for the Euros, are coming off a 1-1 draw with 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia. Ivan Perisic opened the scoring in the 24th minute, but Wbemyar Angulo's second-half strike was enough for the Armenians to earn a well-deserved draw.

Sweden vs Armenia Head-to-Head

Teams Sweden and Armenia will play for the first time on Saturday.

Sweden form guide: W-W-W-W-L

Armenia form guide: D-W-W-W-W

Sweden vs Armenia Team News

Sweden

Sweden do not have any fresh injury concerns ahead of their clash against Armenia.

Juventus winger Dejan Kulusevski might be given a run in one of the forward positions, while Alexander Isak is also in line to start Saturday's game. Manchester United centre-back Victor Lindelof is expected to be rested for this tie.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Armenia

Armenia are also not dealing with any injury issues, and manager Joaquin Caparros will likely field the same starting XI which featured against Croatia.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sweden vs Armenia Predicted XI

Sweden Predicted XI (4-4-2): Robin Olsen; Emil Krafth, Andreas Granqvist, Mikael Lustig, Pierre Bengtsson; Dejan Kulusevski, Mattias Svanberg, Sebastian Larsson, Emil Forsberg; Alexander Isak, Marcus Berg

Armenia Predicted XI (4-4-2): David Yurchenko; David Terteryan, Andre Calisir, Taron Voskanyan, Kamo Hovhannisyan; Edgar Babayan, Artak Grigoryan, Eduard Spertsyan, Khoren Bayramyan; Tigran Barseghyan, Sargis Adamyan

Sweden vs Armenia Prediction

Sweden will want to enter the Euros with a run of good form. But it will be difficult to secure a win against Armenia, who were brilliant in their last game. In all likelihood, this friendly will end in a goal-less draw with Sweden experimenting with both their personnel and shape.

Prediction: Sweden 0-0 Armenia

