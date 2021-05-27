Sweden vs Finland prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021

Sweden are set to play host to Finland at the Friends Arena on Saturday for an international friendly fixture.

Sweden come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Estonia in March in a friendly game. An early first-half goal from experienced Krasnodar striker Marcus Berg ensured victory for Janne Andersson's Sweden.

Finland, on the other hand, lost 3-2 to Vladimir Petkovic's Switzerland in April in a friendly game. Goals from Dinamo Zagreb forward Mario Gavranovic, Augsburg winger Ruben Vargas and Benfica striker Haris Seferovic sealed the deal for Switzerland. A first-half brace from Union Berlin striker Joel Pohjanpalo proved to a mere consolation for Finland.

Sweden vs Finland Head-to-Head

In 87 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Sweden hold the clear advantage. They have won 66 games, lost 10 and drawn 11.

The two countries last faced each other in 2019, with Finland beating Sweden 1-0. A first-half goal from striker Eero Markkanen secured the win for Finland.

Sweden form guide: W-W-W-L-W

Finland form guide: L-D-D-L-W

Sweden vs Finland Team News

Sweden

Sweden have named their squad for the upcoming Euros. Manchester United centre-back Victor Lindelof, RB Leipzig forward Emil Forsberg, Juventus midfielder Dejan Kulusevski and Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak have all been named. One notable absence is talismanic AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is out with an injury.

Injured: Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Finland

Meanwhile, Finland too have named a strong squad. Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky, Genk full-back Jere Uronen, AEL midfielder Tim Sparv and Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki have been included by manager Markku Kanerva. There could be a potential debut for Lahti midfielder Jasin-Amin Assehnoun.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sweden vs Finland Predicted XI

Sweden Predicted XI (4-4-2): Robin Olsen, Emil Krafth, Victor Lindelof, Andreas Granqvist, Martin Olsson, Dejan Kulusevski, Albin Ekdal, Sebastian Larsson, Emil Forsberg, Robin Quaison, Alexander Isak

Finland Predicted XI (3-5-2): Lukas Hradecky, Paulus Arajuuri, Juhani Ojala, Daniel O'Shaughnessy, Pyry Soiri, Onni Valakari, Thomas Lam, Tim Sparv, Lassi Lappalainen, Joel Pohjanpalo, Marcus Forss

5 - Marcus Forss has scored the joint-most goals as a substitute in the Championship this season, with his five being the most in a league campaign for Brentford since Neal Maupay in 2017-18 (7). Super. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 22, 2021

Sweden vs Finland Prediction

Sweden were dealt a blow when AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic announced his decision to not take part in the Euros. In his absence, there will be more pressure on talented young Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak to perform.

The Sweden international with the most single-season La Liga goals is no longer Zlatan Ibrahimovic 🇸🇪



It's 21-year-old Alexander Isak, who scored 17 times this campaign for Real Sociedad 🔥



Learned from the best 👊 pic.twitter.com/23gMLHXKBv — Goal (@goal) May 27, 2021

Finland, on the other hand, will rely on Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki for the goals. Brentford forward Marcus Forss will provide some variety up front and could prove to be an important player.

Sweden should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Sweden 1-0 Finland

