Sweden vs Japan prediction, preview, team news and more | Olympics 2021

Sweden are back in action with a women's football match at the 2021 Olympics as they lock horns with Japan on Friday. Both teams have been impressive in the tournament so far and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Japan have endured a mixed tournament so far and have their work cut out for them against Sweden this week. The hosts edged Chile to a crucial 1-0 victory in their previous game and will need to be at their best in this match.

Sweden, on the other hand, have been virtually flawless at the Olympics and are definitive contenders for the gold medal. The Scandinavian giants have won all their group games and will be confident ahead of this game.

Sweden vs Japan Head-to-Head

Japan have a good record against Sweden and have won the only game played between the two teams. Sweden have never defeated Japan in an official fixture and will want to create history this week.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2019 and ended in a 3-2 victory for Japan. Sweden committed several errors on the day and will need to be more robust in this game.

Sweden form guide at Olympics 2021: W-W-W

Japan form guide at Olympics 2021: D-L-W

Sweden vs Japan Team News

Sweden Women need to win this game

Sweden

Magdalena Eriksson has recovered from her injury and will likely lead Sweden's defensive line this week. The Swedes are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Japan have a strong squad

Japan

Japan have no injury concerns and will name an attacking team this week. The hosts have a unique blend of youth and experience at the Olympics and will have to be at their best against Sweden.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sweden vs Japan Predicted XI

Sweden Predicted XI (4-3-3): Hedvig Lindahl; Jonna Andersson, Magdalena Eriksson, Amanda Ilestedt, Hanna Glas; Kosovare Asllani, Caroline Seger, Filippa Angeldal; Stina Blackstenius, Fridolina Rolfo, Sofia Jakobsson

The United States women's national team began its Tokyo 2020 Olympics campaign with a 3-0 defeat against Sweden at the Tokyo Stadium in Japan on Wednesday, ending its 44-match unbeaten run in emphatic fashion. https://t.co/9v1vEwvGLs — James Pindell (@JamesPindell) July 21, 2021

Japan Predicted XI (4-4-2): Ayaka Yamashita; Asato Miyagawa, Moeka Minami, Saki Kumagai, Risa Shimizu; Yui Hasegawa, Emi Nakajima, Narumi Miura, Yuzuho Shiokoshi; Yuika Sugasawa, Mana Iwabuchi

Sweden vs Japan Prediction

Sweden have scored nine goals in their three games so far and have been one of the most impressive units at the Olympics. With the likes of Blackstenius and Rolfo in excellent form, the Swedes can be a dangerous outfit.

Japan can pull off an upset on their day but will have to play out of their skins to stand a chance this week. Sweden are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Sweden 2-0 Japan

