Sweden vs Slovakia Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 16 of UEFA Euro 2020

Sweden and Slovakia are back in action with another UEFA Euro 2020 as they lock horns in an important Group E encounter at the Kestovsky Stadium on Friday. Both teams gave a good account of themselves in their opening matches and will want to step up in this fixture.

Sweden have excellent players in their ranks and could potentially be dark horses at Euro 2020. The Scandinavians held Spain to a stalemate earlier this week and will want to secure their first victory on Friday.

Slovakia, on the other hand, secured an excellent 2-1 victory against Poland in their first match and could qualify for the knock-outs with a similar result in this match. The Slovakians have punched above their weight and could even aim for the top spot in their group with some strong performances this month.

Sweden vs Slovakia Head-to-Head

Sweden have an exceptional record against Slovakia and have won three out of five games played between the two teams. Slovakia have never won against Sweden in an official fixture and will want to make history this week.

The previous meeting between the two European sides took place in 2018 and ended in a 1-1 draw. Slovakia were impressive and robust on the day and will need to pull off a similar performance in this match.

Sweden form guide: D-W-W-W-W

Slovakia form guide: W-D-D-W-D

Sweden vs Slovakia: Numbers you need to know before their UEFA Euro 2020 encounter

Slovakia take on Sweden this week

Slovakia do not have a particularly stellar record at the Euros and have won only two matches in the history of the competition. One of those victories came against Poland last week and the Slovakians will be intent on improving their record in the tournament.

Slovakia are on a six-match unbeaten run at the moment and have been in excellent form in recent weeks. Their personal record of eight matches without a defeat is only two positive results away and Slovakia will be aiming at another milestone in this competition.

Milan Skriniar is in some surprising goalscoring form at the moment and has scored three goals in his last four matches. The Inter Milan defender has emerged as an impressive goal threat and will want to step up for Slovakia this week.

Sweden are unbeaten in their last seven games at the Euros and have gone into this competition with a robust and well-rounded squad. The Swedes were excellent against Spain and will look to take it up a notch in this match.

