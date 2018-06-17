World Cup 2018: Sweden vs South Korea - 5 Key Players That Could Decide the Game

Will Tottenham star Son Heung-Min shine for South Korea against Sweden?

Sweden and South Korea have only faced each other thrice on the international stage. Back in 1996, Sweden secured a 2-0 victory while in 2005 both matches ended in a draw. There has never been a goalless match between them and fans will be expecting goals in this upcoming fixture.

Within the group, there is also Germany and Mexico. It is one of the toughest groups at the World Cup. The bulk of the action is expected to be in Korea's half as Sweden looks likely to be the team that could dominate the possession.

However, Shin Tae-yong's men could threaten on the counter - especially with the two pacey forwards who are expected to lead the line. Here is a look at the five players who could make a difference in the game.

#5 Victor Lindelof

Victor Lindelof

The Manchester United player is a rising star in the Swedish national team. Although the 23-year-old lacks pace, he is strong in the air and poses a threat in his opponent's box during set-pieces. Since making his debut in 2016, the centre-back has gone on to appear 21 times for his nation and scored a goal during the World Cup qualifiers.

Lindelof was called up to the 23-man squad and played the full 90 minutes in the last two international friendlies. It looks like the defender could start at the heart of the backline against South Korea.

Although he had a nervy start to his Manchester United career under Jose Mourinho, Lindelof was still selected to travel to Russia. It would be his first time playing in the World Cup but Lindelof is expected to be called into action right away.

In his first match, he would be facing Premier League star Son Heung-min from South Korea. His Premier League experience would surely help in dealing with the tricky and fast attacker, who is known for having a knack for scoring.