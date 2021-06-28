Sweden vs Ukraine prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Euro 2020

Sweden take on Ukraine in a round of 16 Euro 2020 clash set to take place in Glasgow on Tuesday evening.

The two sides followed a contrasting route to the last-16 qualification. Sweden finished first in their group while Ukraine managed to qualify as one of the four third-placed teams.

The Swedes defeated Poland in their final group stage match, prevailing with a scoreline of 3-2. Emil Forsberg's brace and a late strike from Viktor Claesson were enough for Janne Andersson's side to top Group E ahead of Spain.

Meanwhile, Ukraine lost their last group game 1-0 to Austria. They ended up qualifying for the knockout stages with a record of one win and two losses, along with a negative goal difference.

Sweden vs Ukraine Head-to-Head

Sweden and Ukraine have clashed on four occasions. Ukraine have won three of those games, while Sweden have one win.

The two sides last met on matchday one at Euro 2012. Ukraine won the fixture 2-1, as Andriy Shevchenko's brace marked the team's finals debut with a win. Zlatan Ibrahimovic had opened the scoring in the game, but Sweden failed to find the back of the net following his effort.

Sweden form guide: W-W-D-W-W

Ukraine form guide: W-W-L-W-L

Sweden vs Ukraine Team News

Sweden

Juventus ace Dejan Kulusevski and Mattias Svanberg had a COVID-19 scare in the initial days of the tournament but were recently declared fit to participate in the competition. The former is in contention for a berth in the starting XI.

Janne Andersson is expected to start the game in his preferred 4-4-2 shape.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

🎙 Lasse Jacobsson



"Ukraina är en svår motståndare som spelar en passningsinriktad fotboll. Offensivt är de individuellt väldigt skickliga. Man vet om att Yarmolenko brukar gå inåt och avsluta, ändå är det väldigt svårt att stoppa. Där måste vi vara noggranna."#EURO2020 | #SWE pic.twitter.com/kJM20Za5yJ — Svensk Fotboll (@svenskfotboll) June 27, 2021

Ukraine

Viktor Tsyhankov and Oleksander Zubkov are struggling with calf injuries, which puts their participation in Tuesday's game in doubt.

Tsyhankov might still get a start, but it is highly unlikely that he will be able to last for more than 60 minutes.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Viktor Tsyhankov, Oleksander Zubkov

Suspended: None

Sweden vs Ukraine Predicted XI

Sweden Predicted XI (4-4-2): Robin Olsen; Ludwig Augustinsson, Marcus Danielson, Victor Lindelof, Carl Mikael Lustig; Kristoffer Olsen, Albin Ekdal, Sebastian Larsson, Emil Forsberg; Alexander Isak, Robin Quaison

#ENG will face either Ukraine or Sweden in the quarter-finals of #Euro2020 if they can overcome Germany in their last-16 tie on Tuesday June 29. — Sky Sports (@SkySports) June 26, 2021

Ukraine Predicted XI (4-3-3): Georgi Bushchan; Vitalii Mykolenko, Mykola Matvienko, Illia Zabarnyi, Oleksandr Karavaev; Taras Stepanenko, Ruslan Malinovskiy, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Andriy Yarmolenko, Roman Yaremchuk, Viktor Tsyhankov

Sweden vs Ukraine Prediction

Ukraine have a young, talented, and exciting side and they have played some attractive football in the competition so far.

However, they lack the guile and patience to break down a defense as good as Sweden's. We believe that Sweden will have no problem getting past the relatively inexperienced Ukrainians.

Prediction: Sweden 1-0 Ukraine

