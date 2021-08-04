Sweden Women vs Canada Women prediction, preview, team news and more | Olympics 2021

A gold medal is up for grabs at the 2021 Olympics this weekend as Sweden Women lock horns with Canada Women in a crucial football game on Friday. Both teams have been impressive at the Olympics and will look to make history with a victory in this fixture.

Sweden Women started their Olympics campaign with a stunning victory against USWNT and are the only women's football team to have won all their games so far. The Swedes have punched above their weight and will be intent on proving their mettle this weekend.

Canada Women, on the other hand, pulled off an upset against USWNT in the semi-finals and will look to achieve a similar result in this game. The Canadians can be a dangerous outfit on their day and are perfectly capable of defeating their opponents on Friday.

🍁#CANWNT to face SWE in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Women's Football Tournament Gold Medal Match.🥇



📅5 Aug 10 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. PT

📺LIVE on CBC#Tokyo2020 #RiseHigher pic.twitter.com/oYJXf0rHx2 — Canada Soccer (@CanadaSoccerEN) August 2, 2021

Sweden Women vs Canada Women Head-to-Head

Canada Women have a slight edge over Sweden Women and have won five out of 11 matches played between the two teams. Sweden Women have managed four victories against Canada Women and will look to level the scales this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2019 and ended in a 1-0 victory for Sweden Women. Both teams created chances on the day and have improved over the past two years.

Sweden Women form guide at the 2021 Olympics: W-W-W-W-W

Canada Women form guide at the 2021 Olympics: W-W-W-D-W

Sweden Women vs Canada Women Team News

Sweden Women need to win this game

Sweden Women

Magdalena Eriksson has recovered from her injury and will likely lead Sweden's defensive line this week. The Swedes are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Canada Women need to win this game

Canada Women

Stephanie Labbe has recovered from the knock she suffered in the quarterfinals and is set to start this game. The Canadians are set to name a robust team against Sweden Women.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sweden Women vs Canada Women Predicted XI

Sweden Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Hedvig Lindahl; Nathalie Bjorn, Magdalena Eriksson, Amanda Ilestedt, Hanna Glas; Kosovare AsllaniCaroline Seger, Filippa Angeldal; Kosovare Asllani, Fridolina Rolfo, Sofia Jakobsson; Stina Blackstenius

OFFICIAL: Canada's Women's #football team have qualified for the Olympic final.



Jessie Fleming's 74th minute penalty gave them a 1-0 win over USA. — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) August 2, 2021

Canada Predicted XI (4-3-3): Stephanie Labbe; Allysha Chapman, Vanessa Giles, Kadeisha Buchanan, Ashley Lawrence; Quinn, Desiree Scott, Jessie Fleming; Janine Beckie, Christine Sinclair, Nichelle Prince

Sweden Women vs Canada Women Prediction

Both Sweden Women and Canada Women have never won a gold medal for football at the Olympics and could create history this weekend. Sweden Women, in particular, have been exhilarating to watch this year and will want to make the most of their purple patch.

Canada Women have presented a series of determined and robust fronts this summer and can pack a punch on their day. Sweden Women are the better team, at the moment, and hold the upper hand going into this fixture.

Prediction: Sweden Women 3-2 Canada Women

