Swift vs Struga Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th August 2023

Struga visit the Luxembourg Stadium on Thursday to face Swift Hesperange for the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League third qualifying round, looking to finish the job.

With a 3-1 victory at home last week, Struga appear to have one foot in the playoffs round. Besart Ibraimi struck a hat-trick for the Macedonian outfit, while Dominik Stolz scored for Swift.

Ibraimi opened the scoring in the 22nd minute before doubling their advantage from the penalty spot 18 minutes later as Struga led 2-0 at halftime.

Just a minute into the restart, Stolz pulled one back for Swift, who looked to make a comeback, but all such hopes vanished after Ibraimi scored another penalty in the 77th minute of the match.

Having been founded in 2015, Struga are making only their second excursion in Europe and will be hoping to reach the group stages this season for their first competitive debut.

Swift, whose only prior European appearance came in the first round of the 1990-91 UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, lost for the second time in a row at the weekend.

The Luxembourg outfit were beaten 2-0 by Union Titus in the National Division on Sunday for their first top-flight defeat of the season.

Swift vs Struga Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This is only the second official clash between Swift and Struga.

Swift have won just one of their four games in Europe, and that came in their last match in their own backyard: a 3-2 win vs The New Saints.

Struga have never lost a European game away from home in the qualifiers before, drawing twice and winning once.

Swift Hesperange are looking to avoid losing for a third game in a row.

Struga are on a four-game winning run, with all their wins coming in the Europa Conference League qualifiers this season.

Swift vs Struga Prediction

Struga are on a great run of form right now, winning their last four qualifying matches. They also hold a two-goal advantage in this tie, which might seem like a lot to overturn for Swift, who've gone through the motions lately.

The visitors might complete a double here with another win over Swift.

Prediction: Swift 0-1 Struga

Swift vs Struga Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Struga to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No