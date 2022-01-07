Swindon Town vs Manchester City prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2021-22

Manchester City kick off their FA Cup campaign with an away game at League Two side Swindon Town on Friday.

The hosts secured their place in the third round with a 2-1 win at Walsall in December. They kicked off 2022 with a thumping 5-2 win over Northampton Town which helped them climb up to fifth in the EFL League Two standings.

Manchester City secured a comeback 2-1 win over Arsenal in the Premier League. The victory ensured a winning start to the year and making it 11 wins in a row in the English top-flight.

Swindon Town vs Manchester City Head-to-Head

In their 22 meetings so far, Manchester City have a better record against the hosts with 14 wins. Swindon Town have five wins to their name with their last one coming in the erstwhile Football League First Division in 1996. The spoils have been shared three times and their last 11 games have produced conclusive results.

They last crossed paths in the FA Cup in 2002 at Maine Road. The game ended in a 2-0 win for the Cityzens.

Swindon Town form guide (all competitions): W-D-L-L-W

Manchester City form guide (EPL): W-W-W-W-W

Swindon Town vs Manchester City Team News

Swindon Town

Jack Payne picked up a knee injury in their win over Northampton Town and is sidelined for the game. Defender Mathieu Baudry is also out with a long-term injury. Jonny Williams is a doubt as he has not trained ahead of the game.

Goalkeeper Joe Wollacott is away on international duty with Ghana.

Injured: Jack Payne, Mathieu Baudry

Doubtful: Jonny Williams

Unavailable: Joe Wollacott

Manchester City

John Stones has been ruled out with a knock, while Pep Guardiola will also miss being on the touchline after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. Here are the rest of the absentees for City -

Oleksandr Zinchenko - COVID-19

Phil Foden - COVID-19

Liam Delap - Ankle injury

Riyad Mahrez will be unavailable for the game as he is on international duty with Algeria.

Injured: John Stones, Liam Delap

Doubtful: Phil Foden, Oleksandr Zinchenko

Unavailable: Riyad Mahrez

Swindon Town vs Manchester City Prediction

Swindon Town Predicted XI (3-5-2): Lewis Ward; Anthony Grant, Akinwale Odimayo, Ellis Iandolo; Romoney Crichlow, Louis Reed, Jordan Lyden, Kaine Kessler Hayden, Ben Gladwin; Harry McKirdy, Tyreece Simpson

Manchester City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Zach Steffen; Kyle Walker, Luke Mbete, CJ Egan-Riley, Nathan Aké; Ilkay Gundogan, Fernandinho, Cole Palmer; Kayky, James McAtee, Jack Grealish

Swindon Town vs Manchester City Predicted

There's a clear gulf in quality between the two sides. Manchester City are enjoying a great run across all competitions and are not expected to struggle against the fourth-tier side.

Prediction: Swindon Town 1-3 Manchester City.

