Switzerland 1(1)-1(3) Spain: 5 hits and flops as La Roja reach semi-final | UEFA Euro 2020

Spain marched into the semi-final of Euro 2020 after seeing out 10-man Switzerland 3-1 on penalties in St. Petersburg.

Denis Zakaria's eighth-minute own goal was cancelled out by Xherdan Shaqiri in the second half, but Remo Freuler's red card soon after punctured Switzerland's momentum.

Yet, the Rossocrociati held firm and forced extra-time, where they again frustrated La Roja with resolute defending despite the former champions throwing caution to the winds. In fact, by the end of the 120 minutes, Spain had 73% possession and laid almost three times more passes than Switzerland.

In the ensuing penalty shootout, Spain's captain Sergio Busquets missed the first penalty, and Martin Gavranovic scored to give Switzerland the advantage. Dani Olmo brought Spain level before the two teams combined for four consecutive missed penalties. That left Mikel Oyarzabal to seal the match for Spain with the final spot-kick.

Spain has won 6 of its 10 penalty shoot-outs at major tournaments (EURO/WC).



It is the 5th EURO semifinal appearance for Spain, tying Portugal, France and Netherlands for 3rd most in EURO history. pic.twitter.com/oBgKgobJzV — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 2, 2021

With the win, Spain are into the semi-final of a major tournament for the first time since winning Euro 2012 title. They will next face Italy at the Wembley on Tuesday.

On that note, here are the five hits and flops from either team in the game:

Hit: Koke (Spain)

Koke ran the show for Spain throughout his time on the field

Koke was in very inspired form against Switzerland. He shouldered the creative mantle for Spain with elan and conjured four good chances for his teammates in the match. He took up set-piece duties, including the corner-kick which resulted in Zakaria's own goal.

Koke and Marcos are through to the semis! #SUI 1-1 #ESP



🇪🇸 Koke 90' | Llorente 35' pic.twitter.com/Ns1JmCqWp0 — LALIGA CHAMPIONS 🔴⚪️🏆 (@atletienglish) July 2, 2021

Switzerland had no answer to Koke's on-the-ball skills as the Spain international sliced through their defence with silky passes and read the game brilliantly too.

Koke made five accurate long balls to spark attacking moves. However, the Atletico Madrid star was subbed off before full-time, and La Roja dearly missed his creative spark in extra time.

Flop: Haris Seferovic (Switzerland)

Haris Seferovic struggled to break down Spain.

The hero against France with a sweet double, Haris Seferovic, looked like a shadow of his rip-roaring self against Spain as he cut a forlorn figure upfront. In fact, the striker didn't attempt a single shot in 82 minutes of action, let alone score, in what was a massive decline in his performance.

With Spain boasting the lion's share of the ball, Switzerland were largely confined to their own half, leaving Seferovic isolated upfront. But even when they regained possession, Switzerland struggled to provide him with proper service. Besides winning a pair of corners, there was nothing much to write home about his performance on the night.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav