Switzerland 1-1 Germany: Player Ratings as Joachim Low's men fall short yet again in disappointing outing | UEFA Nations League 2020-21

Germany and Switzerland played out a 1-1 draw earlier today as a second-half Silvan Widmer goal cancelled out Ilkay Gundogan's excellent striker and denied Joachim Low his first UEFA Nations League victory. Both teams were disappointed with the outcome of the game and will have to take it up a notch to catch Spain at the top of Group 4 in the table.

Germany played well in the first half but seemed exhausted towards the end of the game as Switzerland drove up the pitch in search of a late winner. Ruben Vargas and Granit Xhaka nearly scored for Switzerland and Germany looked a shadow of their former selves after the final whistle.

⏱️ Full-time: Switzerland 1-1 Germany



2018:

➖ 0-0 vs. France 🇫🇷

❌ 0-3 vs. Netherlands 🇳🇱

❌ 1-2 vs. France 🇫🇷

➖ 2-2 vs. Netherlands 🇳🇱



2020:

➖ 1-1 vs. Spain 🇪🇸

➖ 1-1 vs. Switzerland 🇨🇭



🇩🇪 Germany have still not won a single #NationsLeague match.#SUIGER pic.twitter.com/LRjBwd3gzo — DW Sports (@dw_sports) September 6, 2020

Germany had a good first half but faded away in the second

There were chances at both ends in the first half-hour as both teams looked to seize the initiative in the game. Germany were predictably more comfortable in possession and took the lead after an excellent first-time strike from Ilkay Gundogan.

Timo Werner came close to doubling Germany's lead with an effort that was inches above the crossbar. Haris Seferovic was Switzerland's chief threat in the final third and nearly equalised with a shot that cannoned off the post before half-time.

Silvan Widmer equalised for Switzerland

Germany continued to push up the field and the introduction of the lively Julian Brandt gave Joachim Low's side some much-needed impetus in the second half. Switzerland managed to score against the run of play, however, with Silvan Widmer scoring an excellent goal at the hour-mark.

Germany struggled in the final half-hour of the game as Switzerland pushed up the pitch in search of a winner. Ruben Vargas nearly scored a goal with an excellent flick that nearly trickled into the goal. Germany looked out of breath in the closing stages of the game and will be disappointed with their performance today.

Bernd Leno - 7.5/10

Bernd Leno put in an assured performance in Germany's place and has all but cemented his place as his country's third-choice goalkeeper. The Arsenal shot-stopper made several saves from his club captain Granit Xhaka and could do nothing to stop Silvan Widmer's perfectly-placed strike.

Antonio Rudiger - 5.5/10

Rudiger looked uncomfortable in Germany's back-three and was constantly caught out of position by Switzerland's fluid attacking lines. The Chelsea centre-back made a few forward runs in the second half but was unable to impact the game.

Rudiger did not have the best of games

Niklas Sule - 6/10

Niklas Sule was troubled by Seferovic in the first half and lost his marker on a couple of occasions as Switzerland made the most of their forward line's pace. The Bayern Munich defender could have done more to stop Breel Embolo in the build-up to Switzerland's second-half goal.

Matthias Ginter - 6/10

Matthias Ginter started as a centre-back but found himself in considerably advanced positions as the game progressed. The Germany defender did play a few good crosses from his wide position but was nowhere to be seen when Switzerland scored their equaliser.

Robin Gosens - 6.5/10

Robin Gosens was a constant threat down the left flank for Germany and put in a positive performance today. The Atalanta full-back put several crosses into the box but failed to track Silvan Widmer's run in the second half.

Thilo Kehrer - 5.5/10

Thilo Kehrer had a disappointing second half and failed to create anything of note on the left flank. The Germany right-back struggled against Breel Embolo and is unlikely to keep his place in the starting eleven after the return of Joshua Kimmich.

That's a lovely finish from Ilkay Gundogan! 👌



The #MCFC midfielder gives Germany the lead in Switzerland! 🇩🇪



Watch live on Sky Sports Football now! pic.twitter.com/R0rIb3Rq9E — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 6, 2020

Ilkay Gundogan - 7.5/10

Ilkay Gundogan had an excellent first half and played a pivotal role as Germany suffocated Switzerland. Gundogan's efforts paid dividends as he pounced on a loose ball and scored an excellent goal to give Germany the lead. The Manchester City midfielder's influence faded in the second half, however, and he was guilty of a few misplaced passes.

Toni Kroos - 7/10

Toni Kroos did not have the best of games by his lofty standards but still managed to remain the beating heart of the Germany team. The Real Madrid midfielder was his side's metronome and created space for his attacking teammates on several occasions.

Julian Draxler - 6/10

Julian Draxler did nothing to justify his selection on the night and was not on the same page as his Germany teammates on several occasions. The Paris-Saint Germain attacker needs to improve to keep his place in Germany's starting eleven.

Leroy Sane - 6.5/10

The Germany winger showed glimpses of his pace and dribbling prowess on the right flank but looked far from his best today. Leroy Sane got himself into some excellent attacking positions but failed to make the most of his chances and was taken off at half-time.

Timo Werner worked hard against Switzerland

Timo Werner - 7/10

Timo Werner worked incredibly hard tonight and made several pacy runs down the left flank in the first half. The new Chelsea signing was dangerous in the final third and did get a few shots away but was unable to get on to the scoresheet.

Substitutes

Julian Brandt - 7.5/10

Julian Brandt was arguably the only bright spot in a thoroughly disappointing second half for Germany. The Borussia Dortmund winger looked the most likely to put Germany ahead in the second half and was a lively spark in the final third.

Jonathan Tah - 7/10

Jonathan Tah came on for the final half-hour and was a reliable presence in Germany's defence. The centre-back used his physicality well and was an imposing presence in his side's back-line.

Emre Can - 6.5/10

Emre Can came on to the pitch with only 15 minutes left on the clock and played in an uncharacteristically wide position. The midfielder did not have enough time to make a significant impact on the game.

