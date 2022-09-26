Switzerland vs Czech Republic prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

The UEFA Nations League returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Switzerland take on Czech Republic on Tuesday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Switzerland are currently in third place in Group 2 of the UEFA Nations League standings and will be intent on keeping their place in League A. The Swiss side stunned Spain with a 2-1 victory over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Czech Republic, on the other hand, are at the bottom of their group at the moment and could suffer relegation this year. The Czechs slumped to a 4-0 defeat against Portugal in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Switzerland vs Czech Republic Head-to-Head

Czech Republic have a flawless record against Switzerland and have won both the matches that have been played between the two teams. Switzerland have never defeat Czech Republic in an official fixture and will look to create history on Tuesday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in June this year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Czech Republic. Switzerland were in poor shape on the day and have a point to prove this week.

Switzerland form guide in the UEFA Nations League: W-W-L-L-L

Czech Republic form guide in the UEFA Nations League: L-L-L-D-W

Switzerland vs Czech Republic Team News

Switzerland have a point to prove

Switzerland

Jonas Omlin received a booking against Spain last week and will not be available against Czech Republic. Ricardo Rodriguez was taken off at half time as a precaution but should be able to feature in this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Jonas Omlin

Czech Republic need to win this game

Czech Republic

Petr Sevcik has recovered from his illness and will be available for selection this weekend. Jakub Brabec picked up an injury against Portugal last week and has been ruled out of this match.

Injured: Jakub Brabec

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Switzerland vs Czech Republic Predicted XI

Switzerland Predicted XI (4-3-3): Yann Sommer; Ricardo Rodriguez, Fabian Schar, Manuel Akanji, Silvan Widmer; Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka, Djibril Sow; Xherdan Shaqiri, Ruben Vargas, Breel Embolo

Czech Republic Predicted XI (3-4-3): Tomas Vaclik; Ondrej Kudela, David Zima, Vaclav Jemelka; Vladimir Coufal, Petr Sevcik, Tomas Soucek, Jaroslav Zeleny; Vaclav Cerny, Patrik Schick, Adam Hlozek

Switzerland vs Czech Republic Prediction

Switzerland have got the better of Spain and Portugal in their last two games and will need to avoid defeat in this fixture to keep their place in League A. The likes of Breel Embolo and Granit Xhaka have stepped up for the side and will look to make their mark this week.

Czech Republic can pack a punch on their day and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm at the moment. Switzerland are currently in better form and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Switzerland 2-1 Czech Republic

