Switzerland vs Finland prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendly 2021

Switzerland are set to play host to Finland at the Kybunpark on Wednesday for their latest international friendly fixture.

Switzerland come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Lithuania yesterday at the Kybunpark. An early first-half goal from Liverpool forward Xherdan Shaqiri secured the win for Switzerland.

Finland, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against ten-man Ukraine yesterday at the Olimpiyskiy National Sports Complex. Shakhtar Donetsk striker Junior Moraes put Ukraine ahead, only for Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki to equalise for Finland. Dynamo Kyiv left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko was sent off for Ukraine late in the second-half.

Switzerland vs Finland Head-to-Head

In five head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. Switzerland have won three games and lost two.

🇧🇬 0-2 🇮🇹

🇨🇭 1-0 🇱🇹



🗻 Italy and Switzerland looking powerful at the summit 💪 pic.twitter.com/8waOWZH7GH — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) March 28, 2021

The two countries last faced each other way back in 2008, with Switzerland beating Finland 1-0. A second-half goal from left-back Reto Ziegler ensured victory for Switzerland.

Switzerland form guide: W-W-W-D-D

Finland form guide: D-D-L-W-W

Switzerland vs Finland Team News

Switzerland

Switzerland manager Vladimir Petkovic has named a strong squad. Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka, Liverpool forward Xherdan Shaqiri and the Borussia Monchengladbach quartet of Yann Sommer, Nico Elvedi, Denis Zakaria and Breel Embolo have all been called up.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Finland

Meanwhile, Finland have named Norwich City's star striker Teemu Pukki in their squad. Young Brentford forward Marcus Forss, Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara and experienced AEL midfielder Tim Sparv have all also been named.

There could be a potential debut for Mjallby AIF goalkeeper Carljohan Eriksson.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Switzerland vs Finland Predicted XI

Switzerland Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Yvon Mvogo, Silvan Widmer, Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi, Kevin Mbabu, Steven Zuber, Denis Zakaria, Ricardo Rodriguez, Edimilson Fernandes, Admir Mehmedi, Mario Gavranovic

Finland Predicted XI (3-5-2): Niki Maenpaa, Nikolai Alho, Joona Toivio, Paulus Arajuuri, Daniel O'Shaughnessy, Jukka Raitala, Robert Taylor, Glen Kamara, Onni Valakari, Joel Pohjanpalo, Marcus Forss

Switzerland vs Finland Prediction

Switzerland have enjoyed a good start to their FIFA World Cup qualifying group, winning both their games. Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka and Liverpool forward Xherdan Shaqiri provide quality as well as experience, and could prove to be crucial.

Finland, on the other hand, are have drawn both their FIFA World Cup qualifying fixtures. Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki is arguably their most important attacker, with Brentford striker Marcus Forss providing good competition.

🎁 Did anyone bag themselves an early birthday present last night?



🎉 Many happy returns to the joint-top scorer in European #WCQ for Qatar 2022, Teemu Pukki



🇫🇮 @Huuhkajat | #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/xEYdCCEocy — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) March 29, 2021

Switzerland should be able to triumph here.

Prediction: Switzerland 2-1 Finland

