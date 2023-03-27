Switzerland vs Israel Prediction and Betting Tips | March 28, 2023 

Switzerland host Israel at the Stade de Geneve on Tuesday (March 28) in the 2024 European Championship qualifiers.

The hosts kicked off their qualification campaign in style with a 5-0 demolition of Belarus at the Karadjordje Stadium on Saturday (March 25). Renato Steffen gave the A-Team an early lead from close range and clinched a hat-trick by half-time before Granit Xhaka and Basel's Zeki Amdouni netted in the second half. Switzerland have appeared in the last two editions of the European Championship.

Israel, meanwhile, had to settle for a 1-1 draw with Kosovo in their first game last week. The Blues and Whites went behind in the first half after Eli Dasa inadvertently turned the ball into his own goal but restored parity with a well-taken finish from Dor Peretz early after the restart.

Switzerland vs Israel Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tuesday's game will mark the tenth meeting between Switzerland and Israel. The hosts have won five of their previous matchups, while the visitors have won just once.

There have been three draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended goalless.

The visitors' only win in the fixture came in a friendly in 1968, which they won 2-1.

The hosts have scored at least once in all but one of their last eight games in the fixture.

Israel are without a clean sheet in 16 games across competitions since September 2021.

The A-Team are 12th, as per the latest FIFA rankings, and are 64 places above their midweek opponents.

Switzerland vs Israel Prediction

Switzerland have won two of their last three games and will head into the midweek clash as the favourites. They have won their last three home games and will fancy their chances here.

Israel, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won just one of their last four matches. They have struggled on the road recently and could lose here.

Prediction: Switzerland 2-1 Israel

Switzerland vs Israel Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Switzerland

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the visitors' last nine games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in three of their last four matchups.)

