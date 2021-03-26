Switzerland vs Lithuania prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Switzerland host Lithuania at the AFG Arena in St. Gallen for the second match of their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Rossocrociati began their campaign with an emphatic 3-1 win over minnows Bulgaria on Thursday night.

Breel Embolo, Haris Seferovic, and Steven Zuber all scored inside the opening 13 minutes in Sofia to blitz the Lions. Bulgaria pulled one consolation goal back in the second half.

The victory puts Vladimir Petkovic's side above Italy on goal difference on top of Group C after the opening game. They will hope to retain top spot with another three points at the weekend.

Lithuania are the lowest-ranked side in the group and were also thrashed 4-0 by Kosovo in a friendly game last night.

However, the Baltic nation impressed in last year's UEFA Nations League, giving the likes of Albania, Belarus and Kazakhstan a tough run for their money.

Switzerland vs Lithuania Head-To-Head

The two previous meetings between the sides came in Euro 2016 qualifying, with Switzerland beating Lithuania home and away with an aggregate score of 6-1.

Next up: Lithuania 🇱🇹 in St. Gallen



The second match of this qualifying campaign takes place on Sunday against a familiar foe in Lithuania.



We won 4-0 against them in November 2014 in EURO 2016 at the same venue. pic.twitter.com/UFgU9koOo7 — 𝗙𝗼𝗼𝘁𝗯𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗦𝘄𝗶𝘀𝘀 - Craig King (@FootballSwissEN) March 25, 2021

Switzerland Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-D-W-W

Lithuania Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-L-W-L

Switzerland vs Lithuania Team News

Switzerland

Considering the Red Crosses play a friendly game against Finland next week, Petkovic might be tempted to play the same lineup again on Sunday.

Key players like Xherdan Shaqiri, Breel Embolo and Haris Seferovic were all in good form on Thursday night and might keep their place in the starting XI.

However, experienced players like Admir Mehmedi and Mario Gavranovic, both of whom came off the bench against Bulgaria, might be handed a start.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

𝙸𝙽𝚃𝙴𝚁𝙽𝙰𝚃𝙸𝙾𝙽𝙰𝙻 𝙿𝙰𝚁𝚂



🇱🇹 - Vytas Gašpuitis played the entire 90 minutes for Lithuania in their 4-0 friendly defeat to Kosovo.



⏭️ Lithuania will play Switzerland in their next match. pic.twitter.com/lg6z0ZbL0j — DAFC NEWS (@DAFCNews) March 25, 2021

Lithuania

Valdas Urbonas has named a strong lineup for the Kosovo friendly and might field the same XI again.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unvailable: None

Switzerland vs Lithuania Predicted XI

Switzerland (3-4-1-2): Yannick Sommer; Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez; Kevin Mbabu, Robin Freuler, Granit Xhaka, Steven Zuber; Xherdan Shaqiri; Haris Seferovic, Breel Embolo.

Lithuania (4-2-3-1): Tomas Svedkauskas; Saulius Mikoliunas, Markas Beneta, Vytas Gaspuitis, Egidijus Vaitkunas; Vykintas Slivka, Martynas Dapkus; Justas Lasickas, Arvydas Novikovas, Gratas Sirgedas; Fedor Cernych.

Switzerland vs Lithuania Prediction

For all of Lithuania's improvements during the last year, Switzerland are still a tough prospect for them.

They were thrashed 4-0 on their last visit to Switzerland and we expect a similar result on Sunday.

Prediction: Switzerland 3-0 Lithuania