Switzerland vs Turkey prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Euro 2020

Switzerland are set to play Turkey at the Baku Olympic Stadium on Sunday in the group stage of the UEFA Euro 2020.

Switzerland come into this game on the back of a 3-0 loss to Roberto Mancini's Italy on Wednesday. A brace from Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli and a goal from Lazio striker Ciro Immobile ensured victory for Italy.

Turkey, on the other hand, lost 2-0 to Rob Page's Wales on Wednesday. Goals from Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey and Swansea City right-back Connor Roberts sealed the deal for Wales.

Switzerland vs Turkey Head-to-Head

In 15 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Turkey hold the clear advantage. They have won eight games, lost four and drawn three.

The two countries last faced each other way back in 2008, with Turkey beating Switzerland 2-1. Goals from striker Semih Senturk and midfielder Arda Turan secured the win for Turkey. Forward Hakan Yakin scored the consolation goal for Switzerland.

Switzerland form guide at UEFA Euro 2020: L-D

Turkey form guide at UEFA Euro 2020: L-L

Switzerland vs Turkey Team News

Switzerland

Switzerland do not lack talent in their squad. Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka and Liverpool forward Xherdan Shaqiri have been mainstays in the first XI for quite some time now, while the likes of Borussia Dortmund centre-back Manuel Akanji and Borussia Monchengladbach attacker Breel Embolo are rated highly and have been linked with top clubs.

Montpellier goalkeeper Jonas Omlin withdrew from the squad recently due to an injury and was replaced by Stuttgart shotstopper Gregor Kobel.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Turkey

Meanwhile, Turkey have quality centre-backs like Juventus' Merih Demiral, Leicester City's Caglar Soyuncu and Liverpool's Ozan Kabak. West Bromwich Albion midfielder Okay Yokuslu has done well, but more was expected from the Lille trio of Burak Yilmaz, Zeki Celik and Yusuf Yazici in the opening two games.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Switzerland vs Turkey Predicted XI

Switzerland Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Yann Sommer, Nico Elvedi, Fabian Schar, Manuel Akanji, Kevin Mbabu, Denis Zakaria, Granit Xhaka, Ricardo Rodriguez, Xherdan Shaqiri, Mario Gavranovic, Breel Embolo

Turkey Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Ugurcan Cakir, Mert Muldur, Merih Demiral, Caglar Soyuncu, Ridvan Yilmaz, Okay Yokuslu, Cengiz Under, Hakan Calhanoglu, Irfan Kahveci, Yusuf Yazici, Burak Yilmaz

Switzerland vs Turkey Prediction

Switzerland have endured a quiet Euro 2020 campaign. A disappointing draw against Wales was followed by a poor performance against Italy, and they will have to get a positive result here in order to stand a chance to qualify for the next round.

Turkey, on the other hand, have been abysmal. Much was expected from Senol Gunes' side before the tournament began. While a loss against a strong Italy side is not the worst thing in the world, Turkey's performance against Wales was met with intense criticism. It is unlikely that they will go through to the next round now.

Switzerland should be able to win here.

Prediction: Switzerland 2-0 Turkey

