Switzerland vs the United States of America prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021

Switzerland are set to play host to the United States of America at the Kybunpark on Sunday for an international friendly fixture.

Switzerland come into this game on the back of a 3-2 win over Markku Kanerva's Finland in April in a friendly game. Goals from Dinamo Zagreb attacker Mario Gavranovic, Augsburg winger Ruben Vargas and Benfica striker Haris Seferovic ensured victory for Vladimir Petkovic's Switzerland.

A brace from Union Berlin striker Joel Pohjanpalo proved to be a mere consolation for Finland.

The United States of America, on the other hand, beat Ian Baraclough's Northern Ireland 2-1 in March in a friendly game. Goals from young Borussia Dortmund midfielder Giovanni Reyna and Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic sealed the deal for their country. Aberdeen forward Niall McGinn scored the sole goal for Northern Ireland.

Switzerland vs the United States of America Head-to-Head

In eight head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Switzerland hold the clear advantage. They have won three games, lost one and drawn four.

Good morning! Start your day with some 😃. pic.twitter.com/2EGtHzc6vS — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) May 27, 2021

The two countries last faced each other way back in 2015, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw. A goal from wingêr Brek Shea for the United States of America was cancelled out by a late second-half goal from midfielder Valentin Stocker for Switzerland.

Switzerland form guide: W-W-W-W-D

The United States of America form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Switzerland vs the United States of America Team News

Switzerland

Switzerland manager Vladimir Petkovic has announced the preliminary squad for the Euros. The Borussia Monchengladbach quartet of Yann Sommer, Nico Elvedi, Denis Zakaria and Breel Embolo have been named. Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka, Liverpool forward Xherdan Shaqiri and Borussia Dortmund centre-back Manuel Akanji feature as well.

There could be potential debuts for Stuttgart goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, Nice forward Dan Ndoye and Brighton & Hove Albion striker Andi Zeqiri. There are doubts over the availability of Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Djibril Sow.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Dijbril Sow

Suspended: None

The United States of America

Meanwhile, the United States of America have named a young and talented squad. Wolfsburg centre-back John Brooks, Barcelona full-back Sergino Dest, Roma right-back Bryan Reynolds, Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie and Barnsley striker Daryl Dike have been included.

There could be debuts for Real Salt Lake goalkeeper David Ochoa, Bayern Munich II defender Justin Che and Schalke striker Matthew Hoppe. There are doubts over the availability of RB Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Tyler Adams

Suspended: None

Switzerland vs the United States of America Predicted XI

Switzerland Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Yvon Mvogo, Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez, Silvan Widmer, Denis Zakaria, Granit Xhaka, Loris Benito, Xherdan Shaqiri, Breel Embolo, Haris Seferovic

The United States of America Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ethan Horvath, Reggie Cannon, John Brooks, Matt Miazga, Sergino Dest, Weston McKennie, Sebastian Lletget, Kellyn Acosta, Giovanni Reyna, Daryl Dike, Brenden Aaronson

Jedi approves of these views. 🏔👍👍 pic.twitter.com/9WxAlO8eXn — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) May 25, 2021

Switzerland vs the United States of America Prediction

Switzerland have an experienced squad, led by the likes of Granit Xhaka, Yann Sommer and Xherdan Shaqiri. Attackers like Breel Embolo could prove to be problematic for opposition defences with their technique and pace.

The United States of America, on the other hand, have a young and talented core of players emerging. Weston McKennie, Giovanni Reyna, Brenden Aaronson and Sergino Dest look destined to become stars.

Switzerland's experience could be key and they should be able to the United States of America.

Prediction: Switzerland 2-0 the United States of America

