Sydney FC vs Adelaide United prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League is back in action this weekend with another round of matches as Adelaide United take on Sydney FC at the Leichhardt Oval on Sunday. Both teams have been impressive this season and have a point to prove going into this game.

Adelaide United are in second place in the A-League standings at the moment and have enjoyed an exceptional campaign so far. The away side eased past Macarthur FC last week and will want a similar result from this fixture.

Sydney FC, on the other hand, currently find themselves in fourth place in the league table at the moment. The reigning champions are yet to hit their peak this season and have plenty of work to do ahead of this match.

Sydney FC vs Adelaide United Head-to-Head

Sydney FC have a good record against Adelaide United and have won 20 games out of a total of 48 matches played between the two teams. Adelaide United have managed 18 victories against Sydney FC and will have to be at their best in this match.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last month and ended in a 1-0 victory for Adelaide United. Sydney FC failed to convert their chances on the day and will need to be more clinical in this match.

Sydney FC form guide in the A-League: D-W-W-L-D

Adelaide United form guide in the A-League: W-D-L-W-W

Sydney FC vs Adelaide United Team News

Adam Pavlesic is currently injured

Sydney FC

Adam Pavlesic was involved in a sickening clash in the AFC Champions League in December and has been ruled out of this fixture. Trent Buhagiar and Christopher Zuvela are also injured and will be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Adam Pavlesic, Trent Buhagiar, Christopher Zuvela, Paulo Retre

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Adelaide United can win this game

Adelaide United

James Delianov and Nathan Konstandopoulos are currently injured and will be unable to play a part in this fixture. Louis D'Arrigo served his suspension against Macarthur FC last week and is available for this game.

Injured: James Delianov, Nathan Konstandopoulos

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sydney FC vs Adelaide United Predicted XI

Sydney FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Tom Heward-Belle; Joel King, Ben Warland, Alex Wilkinson, Rhyan Grant; Luke Brattan, Alexander Baumjohann, Milos Ninkovic, Anthony Caceres; Luke Ivanovic, Bobo

Adelaide United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joe Gauci; Noah Smith, Michael Jakobsen, Jordan Elsey, Ryan Strain; Joe Caletti, Juande; Yaya Dukuly, Stefan Mauk, Ben Halloran; Tomi Juric

Sydney FC vs Adelaide United Prediction

Sydney FC have excellent players in their ranks but are yet to justify their potential in the A-League this season. The reigning champions will need to finish in the top six this year and cannot afford a defeat this weekend.

Adelaide United have punched above their weight and will look to pull off another good result on Sunday. Both teams are on a fairly even footing at the moment and are likely to share the spoils in this match.

Prediction: Sydney FC 2-2 Adelaide United

