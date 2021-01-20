Sydney FC vs Central Coast Mariners prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League is back in action with another round of exciting fixtures this week as Sydney FC take on Central Coast Mariners at the Netstrata Jubilee Stadium on Friday. The two teams are yet to hit their peaks this season and have a point to prove going into this match.

Central Coast Mariners are currently in third place in the A-League standings and have been impressive over the past few weeks. The Mariners slumped to a 1-0 defeat in their previous game, however, and will want to bounce back in this game.

Sydney FC, on the other hand, are yet to lose a game this season and have managed four points from their first two matches. The reigning champions were held to a 1-1 draw by local rivals Western Sydney Wanderers last week and will want to give a good account of themselves in this fixture.

Countering the Mariners physical play, an update on Bobô and enjoying an extended run of games



Head Coach Steve Corica ahead of Friday's clash at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium

Sydney FC vs Central Coast Mariners Head-to-Head

Sydney FC have an excellent record against Central Coast Mariners and have won 23 games out of a total of 45 matches played between the two teams. Central Coast Mariners have managed only 12 victories against Sydney FC and will have to take it up a notch in this match.

The previous meeting between the two teams last year ended in a convincing 3-0 victory for Sydney FC. Central Coast Mariners were well below their best on the day and will want to put in a better effort in this match.

Sydney FC form guide in the A-League: D-W

Central Coast Mariners form guide in the A-League: L-W-W

Sydney FC vs Central Coast Mariners Team News

Adam Pavlesic is currently injured

Sydney FC

Adam Pavlesic was involved in a sickening clash in the AFC Champions League in December and has been ruled out of this fixture. Sydney FC have a powerful squad and have a point to prove going into this match.

Injured: Adam Pavlesic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Central Coast Mariners have a good squad

Central Coast Mariners

Marco Urena has completed his quarantine period and will be available for selection in this game. Central Coast Mariners have a fully-fit squad and will be confident ahead of this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sydney FC vs Central Coast Mariners Predicted XI

Sydney FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Tom Heward-Belle; Joel King, Ben Warland, Alex Wilkinson, Rhyan Grant; Luke Brattan, Alexander Baumjohann, Milos Ninkovic, Anthony Caceres; Kosta Barbarouses, Trent Buhagiar

Central Coast Mariners Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mark Birighitti; Jack Clisby, Kye Rowles, Ruon Tongyik, Stefan Nigro; Josh Nisbet, Gianni Stensness, Stefan Jankovic, Samuel Silvera; Matt Simon, Marco Urena

Sydney FC vs Central Coast Mariners Prediction

Sydney FC have a formidable squad and will have to work hard to retain their A-League crown this year. The likes of Anthony Caceres and Trent Buhagiar are important players for the reigning champions and will have to be at their best in this match.

Central Coast Mariners have exceeded expectations so far but their defeat last weekend has brought a few glaring issues to light. Sydney FC hold a slight edge going into this match and should be able to get the better of their opponents this week.

Prediction: Sydney FC 2-1 Central Coast Mariners

