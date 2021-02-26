Sydney FC vs Macarthur FC prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Macarthur FC lock horns with Sydney FC at the Netstrata Jubilee Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

Sydney FC are currently in sixth place in the A-League standings and have been fairly inconsistent this season. The reigning champions suffered a shock 3-2 defeat to Melbourne City in their previous game and will want to bounce back in this match.

Macarthur FC, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have exceeded expectations this season. The newly-formed outfit suffered a 4-1 defeat last week and will be intent on returning to winning ways in the coming weeks.

Sydney FC vs Macarthur FC Head-to-Head

Sydney FC have played only one match against Macarthur FC and have managed a victory in the only game played between the two teams. Macarthur FC do not have much experience in the Australian top-flight and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place earlier this season and ended in a resounding 3-0 victory for Sydney FC. Macarthur FC put in a poor performance on the day and cannot afford to slip up in this match.

Sydney FC form guide in the A-League: L-D-W-W-L

Macarthur FC form guide in the A-League: L-W-W-D-L

Sydney FC vs Macarthur FC Team News

Adam Pavlesic is currently injured

Sydney FC

Adam Pavlesic was involved in a sickening clash in the AFC Champions League in December and has been ruled out of this fixture. Chris Zuvela picked up an injury against Wellington Phoenix earlier this month and is also sidelined for this game.

Injured: Adam Pavlesic, Chris Zuvela

Doubtful: Michael Zullo

Suspended: None

Macarthur have a strong squad

Macarthur FC

Milislav Popovic is currently injured and will be unable to take the field for Macarthur FC this weekend. The away side is unlikely to make drastic changes to its line-up for this match.

Injured: Milislav Popovic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sydney FC vs Macarthur FC Predicted XI

Sydney FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Andrew Redmayne; Joel King, Ben Warland, Alex Wilkinson, Rhyan Grant; Luke Brattan, Alexander Baumjohann, Milos Ninkovic, Anthony Caceres; Kosta Barbarouses, Trent Buhagiar

Macarthur Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Adam Federici; James Meredith, Mark Milligan, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Ivan Franjic; Benat Etxebarria, Denis Genreau; Moudi Najjar, Loic Puyo, Markel Susaeta; Matt Derbyshire

Sydney FC vs Macarthur FC Prediction

Sydney FC have an exceptional squad and their performance against Macarthur FC holds them in good stead ahead of this fixture. The reigning A-League champions remain in contention for a top-six finish and have a point to prove in this game.

Macarthur FC have impressed in their first A-League campaign and will want to avenge their defeat against Sydney FC last month. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and are likely to share the spoils in this fixture.

Prediction: Sydney FC 1-1 Macarthur FC

