The stage is set for an exhilarating A-League grand final as Sydney FC takes on Melbourne City in a high-stakes fixture where the winner will certainly take it all. Sydney FC won the 2018/19 edition of the A-League and will go to great lengths to defend its crown.

Melbourne City makes its first A-League final appearance on Sunday and will want to make the most of the opportunity. The Melbourne-based outfit overcame an in-form Western United outfit by a clinical 2-0 margin earlier this week and can potentially manage an upset against Sydney FC.

Sydney FC did not finish the regular A-League season on the most positive of notes but managed to retain its position at the top of the table. The A-League giants returned to winning ways with a 2-0 victory over last year's finalists Perth Glory in the semi-final and will be brimming with confidence ahead of the showpiece event.

Sydney FC vs Melbourne City FC Head-to-Head

Sydney FC predictably has a superior head-to-head record and has won 13 out of a total of 31 games played between the two teams. Melbourne City has managed nine victories against the table-toppers and is perfectly capable of pulling off an upset.

Melbourne City picked up a 2-0 victory against Sydney FC earlier this month and is perfectly placed to replicate the feat in tomorrow's game. Jamie Maclaren has a good record against the Sydney team and is currently in the form of his life.

Sydney FC form guide in the A-League: W-L-D-D-L

Melbourne City form guide in the A-League: W-D-W-L-W

Sydney FC vs Melbourne City FC Team News

Sydney FC has regained its form

Sydney FC

Sydney FC has named a fully fit squad for this fixture and the return of Michael Zullo will certainly boost the A-League giants' chances. The table-topping team is unlikely to tamper with its winning combination and may field the same starting 11.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Not Available: None

Melbourne City has been excellent this season

Melbourne City FC

Melbourne City FC will look to make the most of its first A-League grand final appearance tomorrow and has very few injury concerns. Scott Jamieson will be unavailable against Sydney FC due to personal reasons.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Not Available: Scott Jamieson

Sydney FC vs Melbourne City FC Predicted XI

Sydney FC XI (4-4-2): Andrew Redmayne; Joel King, Alex Wilkinson, Ryan McGowan, Harry Van Der Saag; Milos Ninkovic, Anthony Caceres, Luke Brattan, Alexander Baumjohann; Adam Le Fondre, Trent Buhagiar

It's all positive vibes from Josh and the lads heading into Sunday's massive #ALeagueGF! #CityTogether 💙❤️🤍 pic.twitter.com/nfOJ2PIx8f — Melbourne City FC (at 🏡) (@MelbourneCity) August 29, 2020

Melbourne City XI (4-3-3): Tom Glover; Scott Galloway, Curtis Good, Richard Windbichler, Harrison Delbridge; Florin Berenguer, Joshua Brilliante, Adrian Luna; Stefan Colakovski, Jamie MacLaren, Lachlan Wales

Sydney FC vs Melbourne City FC Prediction

Sydney FC managed a clinical 2-0 victory against Perth Glory earlier this week and will rely heavily on star striker Adam Le Fondre to provide the impetus in the final third. The Sydney-based outfit has suffered from a few defensive lapses over the past month and has to be at its best in the grand final tomorrow.

Melbourne City FC has a golden opportunity to win its first-ever A-League Championship tomorrow and the like of Jamie Maclaren and Lachlan Wales will play crucial roles for the team. Melbourne City has a good recent record against Sydney FC and is well-poised to trouble the reigning champions in the A-League grand final.

Prediction: Sydney FC 1-2 Melbourne City FC

