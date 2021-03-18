Sydney FC vs Melbourne Victory prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Sydney FC take on Melbourne Victory in a crucial fixture at the Netstrata Jubilee Stadium on Saturday. Both teams are yet to hit their peak this season and will want to win this game.

Sydney FC are currently in fifth place in the A-League standings and have improved in recent weeks after a slump last month. The reigning champions edged Newcastle Jets to a 2-1 victory last weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Melbourne Victory, on the other hand, find themselves rooted to the bottom of the league table after a miserable start to the season. The Melbourne outfit has not been at its best over the past month and cannot afford another defeat this weekend.

Sydney FC vs Melbourne Victory Head-to-Head

Sydney FC have a good record against Melbourne Victory and have won 19 games out of a total of 47 matches played between the two teams. Melbourne Victory have managed 13 victories against Sydney FC and have troubled their opponents in the past.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place nearly a year ago and ended in a 4-1 victory for Sydney FC. Melbourne Victory finished the game with ten men and need to be more reliable going into this match.

Sydney FC form guide in the A-League: W-W-D-L-L

Melbourne Victory form guide in the A-League: L-L-L-W-L

Sydney FC vs Melbourne Victory Team News

Adam Pavlesic is currently injured

Sydney FC

Adam Pavlesic was involved in a sickening clash in the AFC Champions League in December and has been ruled out of this fixture. Paulo Retre served his suspension against Brisbane Roar and is available for this match.

Injured: Adam Pavlesic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Melbourne Victory have a strong squad

Melbourne Victory

Melbourne Victory have a new-look squad this season and will want their recruits to make a statement in this fixture. Marco Rojas has recovered from his injury and will be available for this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sydney FC vs Melbourne Victory Predicted XI

Sydney FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Tom Heward-Belle; Joel King, Ben Warland, Alex Wilkinson, Rhyan Grant; Luke Brattan, Alexander Baumjohann, Milos Ninkovic, Anthony Caceres; Kosta Barbarouses, Trent Buhagiar

Melbourne Victory Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Max Crocombe; Adama Traore, Nick Ansell, Aaron Anderson, Storm Roux; Leigh Broxham, Jacob Butterfield; Robbie Kruse, Jake Brimmer, Callum McManaman; Ben Folami

Sydney FC vs Melbourne Victory Prediction

Sydney FC have recovered from a relatively slow start to the season and have registered two victories on the trot this month. The reigning champions have good players in their ranks and have a point to prove going into this game.

Melbourne Victory have conceded an astonishing 13 goals in their last three games and will have to play out of their skins to take something away from this fixture. Sydney FC are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this match.

Prediction: Sydney FC 2-0 Melbourne Victory

