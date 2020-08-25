Sydney FC vs Perth Glory prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2019-20

Sydney FC faces a daunting challenge against the Perth Glory in an intriguing A-League semi-final tomorrow. Sydney obtained direct qualification to the A-League semi-final owing to its standing in the table but the Perth Glory had to jump through a few hoops to be a part of this game.

The Sydney-based outfit topped the A-League table in the regular season and is arguably the favourite to win this fixture. The table-toppers have not won a single one of their last five matches, however, and will have to regain their early-season form to stand a chance in tomorrow's game.

The Perth Glory stunned the Wellington Phoenix with a 1-0 victory last week and can potentially cause another upset against Sydney FC tomorrow. The Glory finished in sixth place in the A-League table but now has a chance to reach the final with a victory tomorrow.

Sydney FC vs Perth Glory Head-to-Head

Sydney FC has an overwhelming historical advantage in this fixture and has won 25 games out of a total of 43 games between the two sides. The Perth Glory has won only 9 games against Sydney FC and will have to be at its best to win tomorrow's game.

The regular-season fixture played between the two sides earlier this year ended in a 0-0 stalemate. Sydney has struggled in the final third in the recent past and may find it difficult to breach a resolute Perth Glory defence.

Sydney FC form guide in the A-League: L-D-D-L-L

Perth Glory form guide in the A-League: W-L-L-W-L

Sydney FC vs Perth Glory Team News

Sydney FC needs to regain its touch

Sydney FC

Michael Zullo is injured and has been ruled out of tomorrow's game. Sydney FC has a reliable squad and has had plenty of time to analyse its opponents and prepare for this game.

Injured: Michael Zullo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Perth Glory needs to punch above its weight

Perth Glory

Nicholas D'Agostino is still recuperating from a hamstring injury and has been ruled out of this game. The Perth Glory will be boosted by the return of Alexander Grant and has to put in a good performance in this game.

Injured: Nicholas D'Agostino

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sydney FC vs Perth Glory Predicted XI

Sydney FC XI (4-4-2): Andrew Redmayne; Joel King, Alex Wilkinson, Ryan McGowan, Harry Van Der Saag; Milos Ninkovic, Anthony Caceres, Luke Brattan, Alexander Baumjohann; Adam Le Fondre, Trent Buhagiar

"We know how to play in big games and we know how to win big games so we’re looking forward to it." 💪@redders_20 is feeling confident ahead of tomorrow's Semi-Final - https://t.co/cER8M3Q8fk #SydneyIsSkyBlue #Premi4rs #OneDown pic.twitter.com/L3lZTmxu7v — Sydney FC (@SydneyFC) August 25, 2020

Perth Glory Predicted XI (5-3-2): Liam Reddy; James Meredith, Alexander Grant, Osama Malik, Jacob Tratt, Dane Ingham; Jake Brimmer, Juande, Neil Kilkenny; Bruno Fornaroli, Kristian Popovic

Sydney FC vs Perth Glory Prediction

Sydney FC has endured a difficult restart to its A-League campaign but still managed to retain its hold on the top of the A-League table. The semi-final presents an entirely different proposition, however, and the table-toppers will have to play out of their skins to make it to the final.

The Perth Glory scraped its way past Adelaide United to bag the sixth place in the A-League table and can consign all its struggles to the past with a victory in tomorrow's fixture. With Sydney unable to inspire confidence, the Glory may have come across its best possible opportunity to defeat the A-League giants.

Prediction: Sydney FC 1-2 Perth Glory

