Sydney FC vs Perth Glory prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League returns to the fold with another round of fixtures this week as Perth Glory take on Sydney FC at the Netstrata Jubilee Stadium on Wednesday. Both teams have been inconsistent so far this season and will need to win this fixture.

Sydney FC have not been at their best this season and have struggled to replicate last year's exceptional form. The reigning A-League champions are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and will need to take it up a notch this season.

Perth Glory, on the other hand, are currently in ninth place in the A-League standings and have endured a difficult campaign. The Western Australian outfit suffered a 2-0 defeat against Macarthur FC last week and cannot afford to drop points in this fixture.

Sydney FC vs Perth Glory Head-to-Head

Sydney FC have an excellent record against Perth Glory and have won 28 matches out of a total of 49 games played between the two teams. Perth Glory have managed only nine victories against Sydney FC and will need to be at their best this week.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last month and ended in a hard-fought 1-1 draw. Both teams created several chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this week.

Sydney FC form guide in the A-League: W-L-D-W-W

Perth Glory form guide in the A-League: L-W-D-L-D

Sydney FC vs Perth Glory Team News

Adam Pavlesic is currently injured

Sydney FC

Adam Pavlesic was involved in a sickening clash in the AFC Champions League in December and has been ruled out of this fixture. Trent Buhagiar and Christopher Zuvela are also injured and will be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Adam Pavlesic, Trent Buhagiar, Christopher Zuvela

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Perth Glory have a strong squad

Perth Glory

Christopher Oikonomidis and Osama Malik are suffering from long-term knocks for Perth Glory and will be unavailable for this game. Diego Castro has recovered from his injury and will be included in the squad.

Injured: Christopher Oikonomidis, Osama Malik

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sydney FC vs Perth Glory Predicted XI

Sydney FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Tom Heward-Belle; Joel King, Ben Warland, Alex Wilkinson, Rhyan Grant; Luke Brattan, Alexander Baumjohann, Milos Ninkovic, Anthony Caceres; Luke Ivanovic, Bobo

Perth Glory Predicted XI (4-4-2): Liam Reddy; Dane Ingham, Darryl Lachman, Jonathan Aspropotamitis, Nicholas Walsh; Declan Hughes, Neil Kilkenny, Daniel Stynes, Nicholas D'Agostino; Diego Castro, Bruno Fornaroli

Sydney FC vs Perth Glory Prediction

Sydney FC have been well below their best this season but will take plenty of heart from their 3-0 pounding of Melbourne Victory last week. The reigning champions will be intent on securing a top-six finish this season and need to win this game.

Perth Glory have also endured a difficult campaign and cannot afford to drop points in this fixture. Sydney FC are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Sydney FC 3-1 Perth Glory

