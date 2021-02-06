Sydney FC vs Wellington Phoenix prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League is back in action this weekend as Sydney FC take on Wellington Phoenix in a crucial fixture at the Netstrata Jubilee Stadium on Monday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to prove a point in this fixture.

Sydney FC are currently in fifth place in the league standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The reigning A-League champions eased past Macarthur FC in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Wellington Phoenix find themselves in tenth place in the A-League table at the moment after a disappointing start to the season. The New Zealand-based outfit will be buoyed by its victory against Central Coast Mariners earlier this week and will need to put in a similar performance in this match.

Sydney FC vs Wellington Phoenix Head-to-Head

Sydney FC have a good record against Wellington Phoenix and have won 20 games out of a total of 38 matches played between the two sides. Wellington Phoenix have managed only 13 victories against Sydney FC and will need to take it up a notch on Monday.

The previous meeting between the two Oceanic rivals took place in July last year and ended in a 3-1 victory for Sydney FC. Trent Buhagiar scored a late brace on the day and will want to replicate his heroics in this fixture.

Sydney FC form guide in the A-League: W-L-D-W

Wellington Phoenix form guide in the A-League: W-L-D-L

Sydney FC vs Wellington Phoenix Team News

Adam Pavlesic is currently injured

Sydney FC

Adam Pavlesic was involved in a sickening clash in the AFC Champions League in December and has been ruled out of this fixture. Sydney FC have a powerful squad and have a point to prove going into this match.

Injured: Adam Pavlesic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Wellington Phoenix have a strong squad

Wellington Phoenix

Reno Piscopo has resumed training after recovering from a calf injury but is unlikely to be risked in this game. The New Zealand side has not been at its best and will have to field a strong team in this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Reno Piscopo

Suspended: None

Sydney FC vs Wellington Phoenix Predicted XI

Sydney FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Andrew Redmayne; Joel King, Ben Warland, Alex Wilkinson, Rhyan Grant; Luke Brattan, Alexander Baumjohann, Milos Ninkovic, Anthony Caceres; Kosta Barbarouses, Trent Buhagiar

Wellington Phoenix Predicted XI (4-4-2): Stefan Marinovic; James McGarry, Joshua Laws, Luke DeVere, Tim Payne; Clayton Lewis, Cameron Devlin, Alex Rufer, Ulises Davila; Tomer Hemed, David Ball

Sydney FC vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction

Sydney FC have a strong squad but are yet to hit their peak in the A-League this season. The reigning champions did show glimpses of their potential in their previous game and will be intent on taking three points away from this fixture.

Wellington Phoenix have struggled this season but were impressive against the Mariners last weekend. Sydney FC are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this match.

Prediction: Sydney FC 2-0 Wellington Phoenix

