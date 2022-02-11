Sydney FC vs Western United prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League returns to the fold with another set of fixtures this weekend as Sydney FC take on Western United on Saturday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

Western United are currently at the top of the A-League standings and have exceeded expectations so far this season. The Melbourne-based outfit edged Western Sydney Wanderers to a 1-0 victory last week and will want to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Sydney FC, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have improved after a slow start to their campaign. The hosts defeated Adelaide United by a 2-1 margin in their previous game and will be confident going into this game.

Sydney FC vs Western United Head-to-Head

Sydney FC have an impressive record against Western United and have won three out of four matches played between the two teams. Western United have managed one victory against Sydney FC and will want to cut the deficit on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in May this year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Sydney FC. Western United were wasteful on the day and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Sydney FC form guide in the A-League: W-W-D-L-D

Western United form guide in the A-League: W-D-W-L-L

Sydney FC vs Western United Team News

Sydney FC have a strong squad

Sydney FC

Michael Zullo, Kosta Barbarouses, and Chris Zuvela remain fitness concerns for Sydney FC and will not be risked in this fixture. Luke Brattan picked up an injury in last month's FFA Cup match and has been ruled out of this game.

Injured: Luke Brattan, Michael Zullo, Kosta Barbarouses, Chris Zuvela

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Western United have a point to prove

Western United

Sebastian Pasquali and Rhys Bozinovski are injured and will not be included in the squad this week. Rene Krhin has recovered from his injury and will be available for selection.

Injured: Sebastian Pasquali, Rhys Bozinovski

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Tomoki Imai

Sydney FC vs Western United Predicted XI

Sydney FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Tom Heward-Belle; Conor O'Toole, Ben Warland, Alex Wilkinson, James Donachie; Anthony Caceres, Paulo Retre, Patrick Yazbek, Milos Ninkovic; Elvis Kamsoba, Bobo

Western United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jamie Young; Ben Garuccio, Leo Lacroix, Nikolai Topor-Stanley, Josh Risdon; Steven Lustica, Neil Kilkenny; Connor Pain, Alessandro Diamanti, Lachlan Wales; Aleksandar Prijovic

Sydney FC vs Western United Prediction

Sydney FC have shown improvement over the past few weeks but will need to work hard to improve their standing in the league table. The hosts missed out on the A-League title last season and will need to take it up a notch this year.

Western United have shown considerable improvement this season but will need to be at their best to pull off another high-profile victory. Both teams have been equally impressive in recent weeks and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Sydney FC 1-1 Western United

