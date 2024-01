SYR vs IND Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy football tips for today's Syria vs India AFC Asian Cup match

Syria and India will clash against each other in the AFC Asian Cup game at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor on Tuesday, January 23.

After a 0-0 stalemate against Uzbekistan, Syria suffered a 0-1 defeat to Australia in their second AFC Asian Cup game. They are currently placed third in Group A with one draw and a loss in two games. A win against India can guarantee a place in the next round.

Led by Sunil Chhetri, India have had a challenging campaign so far. They started their campaign with a 0-2 defeat to Australia. In the next game, they suffered a bigger defeat (0-3) over Uzbekistan.

The Blue Tigers will be giving their best to secure a spot in the Round of 16 by securing all three points against Syria.

Match Details

Match: Syria vs India, AFC Asian Cup 2023, Group A

Date & Time: January 23, 2024; 5.00 pm IST

Venue: Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor

Squads to choose from

Syria

Ibrahim Alma, Ahmad Madanieh, Taha Mousa, Maksim Sarraf, Aiham Hanz Ousou, Mouaiad Alajaan, Amr Almidani, Amro Jeniat, Thaer Krouma, Khaled Kourdoghli, Moaiad Alkhoul, Ampntoul Rachman Oues, Ezequiel Ham, Kamel Hmeisheh, Mohammad Alhallak, Amar Ramadan, Mohammed, Osman, Elmar Abraham, Fahad Youssef, Jalil Elias, Ibrahim Hesar, Omar Khribin, Alaa Aldin Yasin Dali, Pablo Sabbag, Antonio Yakoub, and Mahmood Alaswad.

India

Amrinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Vishal Kaith, Akash Mishra, Lalchungnunga, Mehtab Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Deepak Tangri, Lalengmawia Ralte, Liston Colaco, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Udanta Sing, Ishan Pandita, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manvir Singh, Rahul Kannoly Praveen, Sunil Chhetri, and Vikram Partap Singh.

Probable Playing XIs

Syria

Thaer Krouma, Moayad Ajan, Ahmad Madanieh, Ezequiel Ham, Jalil Elías, Pablo Sabbag, Abdul Rahman Oues, Ibrahim Hesar, Aiham Ousou, Ammar Ramadan, and Mahmoud Al-Aswad.

India

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan, Deepak Tangri, Anirudh Thapa, Lalengmawia Ralte, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Sunil Chhetri, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Apuia, and Nikhil Poojary.

SYR vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (AFC Asian Cup)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Sandesh Jhingan, Rahul Bheke, Thaer Krouma, Anirudh Thapa, Lalengmawia Ralte, Jalil Elías, Ammar Ramadan, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Sunil Chhetri, and Pablo Sabbag.

Captain: Anirudh Thapa Vice-Captain: Sunil Chhetri

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ahmad Madanieh, Sandesh Jhingan, Rahul Bheke, Abdul Rahman Oues, Moayad Ajan, Anirudh Thapa, Lalengmawia Ralte, Deepak Tangri, Ammar Ramadan, Sunil Chhetri, and Mahmoud Al-Aswad.

Captain: Sunil Chhetri Vice-Captain: Ammar Ramadan