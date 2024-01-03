Syria vs Kyrgyzstan Prediction and Betting Tips | January 5th 2024

Syria will face Kyrgyzstan at the Titanic Mardan Stadium on Thursday in another friendly clash between the two sides.

The Qasioun Eagles are set to make back-to-back appearances in the AFC Asian Cup this month for the first time since the 1980s and will finalize their preparations for the tournament in Qatar this week. They were thrashed 5-0 by Japan in their last match and were rather fortunate not to have lost by an even larger margin after a poor performance.

Following Thursday's game, Syria will face Malaysia in yet another friendly outing before facing Uzbekistan in their group opener next Saturday.

Kyrgyzstan will also play in the Asian Cup this month, finding themselves in a group with Thailand, Saudi Arabia and Oman. They were beaten 1-0 by the United Arab Emirates in a friendly clash last time out and had looked set to be headed toward a goalless draw before their opponents scored from the spot at the death.

The White Falcons will be looking to shake off their latest results and return to winning ways ahead of their tournament opener later this month.

Syria vs Kyrgyzstan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been seven meetings between the two nations. Syria have won two of those games, Kyrgyzstan have won three times while their other two matchups have ended in draws.

The two nations last faced off in a friendly clash back in 2018 which the White Falcons won 2-1, ending a run of back-to-back defeats in this fixture.

Syria have kept just one clean sheet in their last six games in this fixture.

Kyrgyzstan have failed to score any goals in three of their last four friendly outings.

The Qasioun Eagles were ranked 91st in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit seven places above their midweek opponents.

Syria vs Kyrgyzstan Prediction

Syria have lost two of their last three games and have won just two of their last six. They will be looking to shake off their latest result and return to winning ways this week.

Kyrgyzstan, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have now lost seven of their last eight games across all competitions. The Syrians are in slightly better form ahead of Thursday's game and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Syria 1-0 Kyrgyzstan

Syria vs Kyrgyzstan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Syria to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of Kyrgyzstan's last six matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of the Qasioun Eagles' last seven matches)