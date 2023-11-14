Tajikistan vs Jordan Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th November 2023 

Tajikistan host Jordan at the Pamir Stadium in Dushanbe on Thursday for their opening game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The sides have been drawn in Group G along with Saudi Arabia and Pakistan for the second round of the campaign.

Ranked 109th in the world, Tajikistan are hoping to make their debut at the World Cup, but have a tough road ahead. Their last two games were a pair of 2-0 wins against Singapore in a friendly and against Malaysia at the 2023 Merdeka Tournament.

Head coach Petar Šegrt has called up 24 players for this month's double-header against Jordan and Pakistan, including key forward Shahrom Samiev. Istiklol midfielder Amadoni Kamolov is the only uncapped player in the squad.

By contrast, Jordan have been through a rough patch lately, without a win in their last four games. Of these, three have been defeats, to Norway (6-0), Azerbaijan (2-1) and Iran (3-1). The Chivalrous Ones last drew 2-2 with Iraq.

Tajikistan vs Jordan Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have only been four previous clashes between Tajikistan and Jordan, with the latter winning thrice and losing once.

Tajikistan's only ever win over Jordan came in February 2021: a 1-0 friendly victory.

Jordan are winless in their last four games, losing thrice.

Jordan have won only twice from seven games this calendar year: 4-0 vs the Philippines and 2-1 vs Jamaica (both friendlies).

Tajikistan have won their last two games and are aiming to secure their third victory in a row.

Tajikistan have lost just twice from seven games this year: 2-1 vs Kuwait and 5-1 vs Uzbekistan.

Jordan's forward Yazan Al-Naimat is looking to score in his third consecutive game for the side, having struck against Iraq and Iran at the 2023 Jordan International Tournament in October.

Jordan are ranked 82nd in the world whereas Tajikistan are in 109th spot, according to the FIFA Rankings.

Tajikistan vs Jordan Prediction

Tajikistan are on a good run of form and have the home advantage too. They could be favorites on paper but Jordan are a decent side and boast a superior head-to-head record in the fixture.

We predict a draw, which would represent the first recorded stalemate in this fixture.

Prediction: Tajikistan 2-2 Jordan

Tajikistan vs Jordan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes