Tajikistan vs Jordan Prediction and Betting Tips | February 2, 2024 

Tajikistan and Jordan meet at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, on Friday (February 2) in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup quarterfinal.

Making their first appearance in the competition, Tajikistan continued their dream run continued, ousting Asian heavyweights UAE on penalties in the last-16.

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw in normal time,. Vahdat Hanonov's 30th-minute opener for the Persian Lions was cancelled out by Khalifa Al Hammadi five minutes into the stoppage-time.

In the shootout, Caio Canedo missed his attempt for the Sons of Zayed while Tajikistan dispatched all five of theirs to reach the last-8.

Meanwhile. having managed scrapped through to the knockouts on goal difference, Jordan, who finished third in Group E after collecting four points in three games, ousted Iraq in the first elimination round.

Yazan Al-Naimat put the Chivalrous Ones 1-0 up just before the break, but the Lions of Mesopotamia turned the game on its head with a comeback in the second half.

On the brink of elimination, Jordan fired in two goals deep in stoppage time, through Yazan Al-Arab in the 95th minute and Nizar Al-Rashdan two minutes later. With the last-gasp win, the Middle Eastern side reached the last-8 of the tournament for the first time since 2011.

Tajikistan vs Jordan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In five previous clashes, Jordan have won thrice and lost once.

Tajikistan's only win over Jordan came in February 2021 in a friendly.

After winning the first three clashes in the fixture, Jordan went winless in their next two.

Their last meeting was in November 2023, a 1-1 draw in a FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier

Jordan are ranked 87th in the world, while Tajikistan are 106th.

Tajikistan vs Jordan Prediction

Tajikistan don't fear anybody following a memorable debut campaign. Jordan have more experience and enter the tie as the favourites but shouldn't take the Persian Lions lightly.

As much as the Central Asian outfit will be eager to pull off another upset, the Chvalrous Ones should nick this one late on, by a narrow margin.

Prediction: Tajikistan 1-2 Jordan

Tajikistan vs Jordan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Jordan

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes