Tajikistan vs Myanmar prediction, preview, team news and more | 2023 Asia Cup qualifiers

Tajikistan host Myanmar at the Dolen Omurzakov Stadium in Bishkek on Wednesday for a clash in Group F of the 2023 Asia Cup qualifiers.

The Crowns are looking to make their competitive debut next year after being drawn in a relatively open group that also features Singapore and Kyrgyzstan.

The Central Asian side had just one game to prepare for the qualifying campaign - a friendly match against Syria in which Petar Segrt's side lost 1-0.

Myanmar are looking to make their second appearance in the Asia Cup but their form since last year has been deplorable.

The Chinthe have lost nine of their last 10 games in all competitions, including some embarrassing defeats to Japan (10-0) and Kyrgyzstan (8-1).

Last month, Myanmar were also beaten 2-0 by Bahrain in a friendly game in Thailand, and they come into Wednesday's qualifier completely out of form.

Tajikistan vs Myanmar Head-To-Head

Tajikistan have won three of their previous four clashes with Myanmar, losing three.

This includes a stunning 4-0 drubbing of Myanmar in a World Cup qualifier in June last year.

Tajikistan Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-W-L

Myanmar Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-D-L-W

Tajikistan vs Myanmar Team News

Tajikistan

The Crowns have called up a 25-man squad for their qualifiers against Singapore, Myanmar and Kyrgyzstan this month.

All-time top-scorer Manuchekhr Dzhalilov will have the chance to improve on his tally of 19 goals.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Myanmar

The Chinthe have named 23 players for this month's triple header, including the uncapped Tun Nanda Oo.

All except three players - Maung Maung Lwin, Suan Lam Mang and Aung Kaung Mann - ply their trade in Myanmar.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Tajikistan vs Myanmar Predicted XI

Tajikistan (4-2-3-1): Rustam Yatimov; Siyovush Asrorov, Alidzhoni Karomatullozoda, Davron Ergashev, Akhtam Nazarov; Ehson Panjshanbe, Zoir Juraboev; Mukhammadzhon Rakhimov, Shervoni Mabatshoev, Manuchekhr Dzhalilov; Sheriddin Boboyev.

Myanmar (4-1-4-1): Kyaw Zin Phyo; Win Moe Kyaw, Zaw Ye Tun, Ye Min Thu, Kyaw Zin Lwin; Soe Moe Kyaw; Maung Maung Lwin, Yan Naing Oo, Myat Kaung Khant, Suan Lam Mang; Than Paing.

Tajikistan vs Myanmar Prediction

Tajikistan aren't the most formidable unit out there but certainly have enough in the tank to see off the out-of-sorts Myanmar, who could be headed for another heavy defeat.

Prediction: Tajikistan 3-0 Myanmar

