Talking points from Arsenal's opening game against Manchester City

Rachel Syiemlieh
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
931   //    13 Aug 2018, 17:46 IST

Unai Emery suffered defeat in his debut game against Spanish counterpart Pep Guardiola's side. Manchester City ended the evening with a 2-0 win over Arsenal. Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva snatched a goal in each half for the Manchester side. Arsenal, however, were far from poor. Despite the defeat, there were a bunch of positives to take away from the game as well.

That it was a difficult task to have a team play a new tactical game especially against a team like Manchester City was an undeniable fact even before the season kicked off. The game on Sunday only goes to show that Emery still has a bunch of work to do on the squad. With any new boss, it is always going to take a while until the team fully understands the manager and his tactics before they can work together smoothly. Let's take a look at five talking points from the game:

1. Despite loss, Arsenal looked like a confident side

While a game against the defending champions seemed a bit early for the new boss, the Arsenal side started quite strong as they hosted the Citizens in their first game of the season. Despite Manchester City's outstanding use of ball possession, it was clear that Emery's men were also taking City head-on, backtracking and winning the ball back upon losing possession in the first half.

Arsenal played the game out from the back (something that, clearly, Emery wants to continue doing) but it was the defence that ultimately cost them the game with Cech also being rather unconvincing in his efforts.


Arsenal FC v Manchester City - Premier League
Arsenal FC v Manchester City - Premier League

Emery made his decision on the team unabashedly and doesn't seem to have a soft spot for any player, making his selection unbiased. If a player performs, he's in and if he doesn't, he will need to prove himself for a place in the squad. The manager was also quick in making changes when something was not working well and he proved this when he switched Xhaka for Torreira in midfield.

All in all, it was a decent opening game, one with lots to consider for the players and especially for Emery in his team preparations and tactical changes. The outcome was not unexpected considering the opponent and the fact that Arsenal is, currently, a work in progress.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Manchester City Petr Cech Bernd Leno Unai Emery
Rachel Syiemlieh
CONTRIBUTOR
