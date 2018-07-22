3 Players Manchester United should consider selling this summer

Daley Blind rejoined Ajax after 4 years at Old Trafford.

The World-cup is over and all the major clubs across Europe are now involved in pre-season, as fans anxiously wait for the new season to start. The transfer window has opened, as clubs look to conclude business as soon as possible and make sure that their squads are ready for the upcoming season. Manchester United finished an impressive second last season behind local rivals Manchester City and will be looking to win their first title in the post-Alex Ferguson era.

Having made 3 signings already and the squad on tour in the US, it is possible that Mourinho and Ed Woodward would be looking to add reinforcements to the squad and to do so, certain players need to leave the club and find greener pastures. With a new player linked every day with Manchester United and given the stature of the club, following is a list of players that I feel should leave the club to make way for the new signings and the betterment of both the club and the player:

#3 Luke Shaw

Luke Shaw in action against Club America.

Honestly speaking, Luke Shaw hasn't lived up to his expectations. He moved to Old Trafford from Southampton in June 2014 in a £31m deal and made 20 appearances in an injury-interrupted first season. His performance was further hindered after his horrific injury courtesy of Hector Moreno in the Champions League in 2015.

He played just 11 times in the Premier League in each of Mourinho's two seasons at Old Trafford and the left-back has often come in for criticism from his manager for what Mourinho perceived as a lack of fitness and tactical awareness.

Luke Shaw wants to be the first name on Jose Mourinho's team sheet as he bids for a remarkable turnaround in fortunes at Manchester United. However, Shaw faces a battle with Ashley Young for United's first-choice left-back slot, while summer signing Diogo Dalot is also capable of playing there although is more comfortable on the right.

The 23-year old has just a year left on his contract and the club should look to cash in on the Englishman. A great passer of the ball with sound game reading sense and good crossing ability, Shaw was to be an instant hit given his record-breaking transfer fee at that time. While he has shown glimpses of his talent, consistency has been a problem and the fact that a 33-year-old Ashley Young starting ahead of him week in week out; raises serious questions over his credibility.

