×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Talks of Rafa Benitez's exit come at an odd time for Newcastle United

Roy Emanuel
ANALYST
Feature
159   //    15 Oct 2018, 22:55 IST

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez
Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez

Newcastle United and manager Rafa Benitez have endured a difficult opening stretch to the 2018-19 Premier League campaign. The Magpies have yet to record a victory this season, earning just two points from their first eight fixtures. The team gave a good account of themselves in the first half of their recent meeting against Manchester United, but a late collapse produced a frustrating 3-2 loss.

The pressure is certainly growing, as Benitez is clearly staring at another relegation fight with the Toon. The attack has been struggling, and the overall quality of the line-up has been overwhelmed often by some of the Premier League’s stronger sides. January will be an important time to add reinforcements, but the Spanish coach’s days may already be numbered on Tyneside.

The Chronicle reported recently that he “fears” for the future of his job with Newcastle, as he believes he may not be around to complete the current term. With his contract expiring at the end of the campaign and with seemingly no progression on talks of a new deal, Benitez and the fans do not have anything solid to point towards in terms of the situation changing for the better. This ultimately leaves the club and the supporters stuck in limbo, waiting for something positive to happen as poor results on the pitch continue to play out.

Benitez has dealt with a variety of different issues since he signed with United in March of 2016. Unable to avoid relegation after the disastrous failings of Steve McClaren, he was able to return to the top flight in just one season, and a tenth-place Premier League finish in 2017-18 was a superb example of squad management and tactical ingenuity. But now his journey appears to be reaching a critical point.


(Credits: Tifo Football)

Benitez reportedly feels that owner Mike Ashley is afraid of a potential revolt from fans if the manager walks away at the end of the season, and there has been plenty of evidence lately to show that it would be true. From “If Rafa Goes We Go” to protests at Sports Direct shops, the Toon Army have been quite vocal about their feelings. Ashley may decide that it could be avoided if Benitez is gone before then. However, he also represents Newcastle’s best chance at survival, and a change in manager now will make things even worse.

The reports coming out now are hopefully not a preview of what to expect for Newcastle fans, although they definitely provide a bit of insight. All this during the international break puts significant pressure on the players for the upcoming weekend, as a victory against Brighton on Saturday afternoon is truly vital.

Newcastle United and Rafa Benitez will continue to battle for results this season. How long that battle continues for them together remains to be seen.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Newcastle United Football Rafael Benitez
Roy Emanuel
ANALYST
Roy was born and raised in New York but now calls Arizona home. A passionate writer/editor focused on bringing quality content to those that love the beautiful game. La Liga, MLS and League Two always catch his eye. His work has appeared on MSN, Bleacher Report, FanSided, Last Word On Sports and other news outlets.
The Spirit of Old Trafford: What's next for Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Pizza, holidays and goals add up to an interesting week...
RELATED STORY
3 potential replacements for Jose Mourinho at Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United vs Newcastle United (3-2) : Five key...
RELATED STORY
Man United 3 - 2 Newcastle United: 3 talking points about...
RELATED STORY
Jose Mourinho rewarded the Manchester United squad after...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Manchester United beat Newcastle United...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 highest Premier League goalscorers of all time
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 3-2 Newcastle United: 4 men who saved...
RELATED STORY
Is Eric Bailly's Manchester United career over?
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 9
20 Oct CHE MAN 05:00 PM Chelsea vs Manchester United
20 Oct AFC SOU 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton
20 Oct CAR FUL 07:30 PM Cardiff City vs Fulham
20 Oct MAN BUR 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Burnley
20 Oct NEW BRI 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Brighton & Hove Albion
20 Oct WES TOT 07:30 PM West Ham vs Tottenham
20 Oct WOL WAT 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Watford
20 Oct HUD LIV 10:00 PM Huddersfield Town vs Liverpool
21 Oct EVE CRY 08:30 PM Everton vs Crystal Palace
23 Oct ARS LEI 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Leicester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us