Tambov vs CSKA Moscow prediction, preview, team news and more | Russian Premier League 2020-21

Tambov host CSKA Moscow at the Mordovia Arena in Russian Premier League action on Sunday.

The hosts are the bottom-placed side in the Russian top-flight and are winless in their last 12 outings. They also have the worst defensive and attacking record in the league.

CSKA suffered a setback in their title challenge after they were defeated 3-2 at home by league leaders Zenit Saint Petersburg before the international break. The defeat left them fifth in the league standings.

Tambov vs CSKA Moscow Head-to-Head

The two sides have squared off just three times so far. Tambov only secured promotion to the Russian Premier League in 2019 and have not been able to secure a single point in their three meetings so far.

Last season, the Red Blues recorded 2-0 wins in their two meetings. In the reverse fixture at the VEB Arena earlier this season, the hosts recorded their third-straight win, with the game ending in a 2-1 victory.

Tambov form guide across all competitions: L-L-L-L-L

CSKA Moscow form guide across all competitions: L-L-W-L-W

Tambov vs CSKA Moscow Team News

Tambov

Currently, the hosts have a clean bill of health. All of the players who had been on international duty have reported back to training and are in contention to start the game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

CSKA Moscow

The hosts continue to be without the services of Kirill Nababkin, who is ruled out for the rest of the campaign. Bruno Fuchs also picked up a thigh strain and is not expected to be back until mid-April.

Baktiyor Zaynutdinov and Konstantin Kuchaev are also on the injury list, having picked up groin and calf injuries respectively. Alan Dzagoev has resumed full training and is in contention to start the game.

Ilzat Akhmetov is suspended for the game following his red card against Zenit.

Injured: Kirill Nababkin, Bruno Fuchs

Doubtful: Baktiyor Zaynutdinov, Konstantin Kuchaev

Suspended: Ilzat Akhmetov

Tambov vs CSKA Moscow Predicted XI

Tambov Predicted XI (3-4-3): Rodion Syamuk; Denis Kaykov, Vitali Shakhov, Aleksandr Denisov; Dmitry German, Cătălin Carp, Yuri Bavin, Farkhod Vosiyev; Yevgeni Chabanov, Artyom Arkhipov, Vladislav Karapuzov

CSKA Moscow Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Igor Akinfeev; Mário Fernandes, Hordur Magnusson, Viktor Vasin, Vadim Karpov; Alan Dzagoev, Konstantin Maradishvili; Nikola Vlasic, Ivan Oblyakov, Arnor Sigurdsson; Salomón Rondón

Tambov vs CSKA Moscow Prediction

Tambov have struggled this season. There have been financial problems at the club, which are being reflected in their performances on the pitch.

The match will provide the visitors an opportunity to return to winning ways as they look to secure a Champions League qualifying spot with just six games to go.

Given the contrasting form the two sides have endured this year, an easy win is on the cards for the visitors.

Prediction: Tambov 0-3 CSKA Moscow