Tampines Rovers vs Gamba Osaka prediction, preview, team news and more | AFC Champions League 2021

Tampines Rovers are set to play Gamba Osaka at the Milliy Stadium on Friday in the group stage of the AFC Champions League.

Tampines Rovers come into this game on the back of a 3-2 loss to Clement Teo's Hougang United a month ago in the Singapore Premier League. Goals from winger Nazrul Nazari, Japanese forward Tomoyuki Doi and midfielder Idraki Adnan secured the win for Hougang United.

Experienced midfielder Yasir Hanapi and Montenegrin attacker Boris Kopitovic scored the consolation goals for Tampines Rovers.

Gamba Osaka, on the other hand, beat Kwansei Gakuin 3-1 last Wednesday in the second round of the Emperor's Cup. Goals from midfielder Kosuke Onose and Brazilian forwards Wellington Silva and Patric sealed the deal for Gamba Osaka. Gota Waki scored the sole goal for Kwansei Gakuin.

Tampines Rovers vs Gamba Osaka Head-to-Head

This is the first time that Tampines Rovers will face Gamba Osaka in an official fixture.

👋 Hello from Tashkent! After a 24 hour journey, we have arrived. pic.twitter.com/b3i2DKGdLQ — Tampines Rovers FC (@TRFCStags) June 17, 2021

Tampines Rovers form guide in the Singapore Premier League: L-W-D-W-D

Gamba Osaka form guide in the J1 League: D-W-W-L-L

Also Read: Euro 2020: 5 surprise packages of the tournament so far

Tampines Rovers vs Gamba Osaka Team News

Tampines Rovers

Tampines Rovers could be without forward Taufik Suparno and defender Irfan Najeeb, with both players nursing injuries. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Gavin Lee is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Taufik Suparno, Irfan Najeeb

Suspended: None

Gamba Osaka

Meanwhile, Gamba Osaka manager Masanobu Matsunami will be unable to call upon the services of young forward Haruto Shirai and South Korean left-back Shin Won-ho, while there are doubts over the availability of goalkeeper Jun Ichimori.

Injured: Haruto Shirai, Shin Won-ho

Doubtful: Jun Ichimori

Suspended: None

Tampines Rovers vs Gamba Osaka Predicted XI

Tampines Rovers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Syazwan Buhari, Ryaan Sanizal, Madhu Mohana, Baihakki Khaizan, Irwan Shah, Kyoga Nakamura, Yasir Hanapi, Iman Hakim, Zehrudin Mehmedovic, Boris Kopitovic, Armin Bosnjak

Gamba Osaka Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Masaaki Higashiguchi, Genta Miura, Shunya Suganama, Yota Sato, Kosuke Onose, Yosuke Ideguchi, Shinya Yajima, Dai Tsukamoto, Shu Karata, Takashi Usami, Patric

Tampines Rovers vs Gamba Osaka Prediction

Tampines Rovers are one of the most popular football clubs in Singapore, and have good players like Yasir Hanapi and Zehrudin Mehmedovic. They finished 2nd last season in the Singapore Premier League.

Gamba Osaka, on the other hand, are struggling in the J1 League this season. They finished 2nd last season and more is expected from them this time around, and the AFC Champions League will be welcome relief from their domestic league.

Gamba Osaka should have enough to win here.

Prediction: Tampines Rovers 0-2 Gamba Osaka

Also Read: Euro 2020: Ranking the top 5 favorites to win the tournament

Fabrizio Romano, Jim Beglin, Paul Merson and David James are now Sportskeeda Experts! Check here

Edited by Abhinav Anand