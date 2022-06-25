Tampines Rovers vs PSM prediction, preview, team news and more | AFC Cup 2022

Tampines Rovers will play their opening match of the AFC Cup group stages on Monday against PSM.

The hosts are stuttering mid-table in the Singaporean first division and will look to get off to a winning start in continental action.

The visitors come into this game on the back of a goalless draw in their opening Group H game against Kuala Lumpur.

Tampines Rovers vs PSM Head-to-Head

The two teams have met each other twice in the past and both those instances happened to be in the AFC Cup competition. One of those fixtures ended in a goalless stalemate, with Tampines Rovers clinching the other encounter 2-1.

Recent form also favors the SIngaporean outfit, who are on a domestic three-match unbeaten run.

Tampines Rovers form guide: W-D-D-L-W

PSM form guide: D-W-D-L-L

Tampines Rovers vs PSM Team News

Tampines Rovers

Defender Jon Jiu-Ming is out of contention for this fixture with a groin injury. Ong Yu En is currently recuperating from an illness and will not be available for selection. Apart from that, they have a full-strength squad to choose from.

Injured: Jon Jiu-Ming, Ong Yu En

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

PSM

The visitors have no injury concerns or suspensions ahead of this trip.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Tampines Rovers vs PSM Predicted XI

Tampines Rovers Predicted XI (4-5-1): Syazwan Buhari; Ryann Sanizal, Irwan Shah, Shuya Yamashita, Christopher Van Huizen; Taufik Suparno, Mehmedovic Zehrudin, Kyoga Nakamura, Amirul Haikal, Yasir Hanapi; Boris Kopitovic

PSM Predicted XI (4-5-1): Sohan Syamsuddin, Elan Gutawa, Yuri Suriyari, Abdul Rachman, Faisel Qureshi, Haysim Kipu, Friksa Yumsur, Rihan Bakri, Mohammad Arfan, Habib Saifudillah, Hamzad Mirza

Tampines Rovers vs PSM Prediction

Tampines Rovers will go into this game as the slight favorites. They rank higher than their opponents among Asian outfits by quite a fair margin. They are also enrolled in a slightly easier group in the competition, with PSM and Kuala Lumpur being their only two rivals.

The visitors were hugely impressive in their opening game, where they managed to hold the much-fancied Kuala Lumpur outfit to a draw. They will once again have to be at their best to challenge the Singaporean giants in this outing.

Nonetheless, we expect an easy win for Tampines Rovers.

Prediction: Tampines Rovers 3-1 PSM

