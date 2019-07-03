Tanguy Ndombele to Tottenham: A sign of things to come for the North London outfit?

Louis Woodcock FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 59 // 03 Jul 2019, 07:53 IST

Tanguy Ndombele is presented as a Spurs player

It is more than fair to say that nearly every Tottenham fan is currently struggling to contain their excitement. A whole 517 days since their last signing, Lucas Moura from Paris-Saint-Germain, the North London club finally seem to be flexing their financial muscle, which has been enhanced by their run to the Champions League final last year.

Earlier today, they completed the signing of 18-year-old Jack Clarke from Leeds United, with the English youngster being sent back to Elland Road for the entirety of the upcoming campaign. This signing can definitely be analyzed in the category of 'one for the future'.

However, the next anticipated arrival may just have slightly more of an instant impact on the Spurs squad. 22-year-old French midfielder Tanguy Ndombele looks set to join from Lyon, for a reported club-record fee of €60 million. This will be seen as a major 'coup' for the Lilywhites, with Ndombele regarded as one of the hottest properties in world football, given his accomplished performances in the Champions League last year for the French outfit, coupled with his limitless potential due to his relatively young age.

It is a big statement of intent from the team who finished in 4th place in the Premier League, who will have aspirations of competing at the top echelons of the division this year. It is certainly a step in the right direction.

There were lots of talks last summer about a big push from Spurs in the transfer market, to highlight targets early in order to build the squad in time for the pre-season tour and embed the new personnel as efficiently as possible. Of course, as we all know, this never materialized, to the point where no signings were made in either transfer window last season.

On the bright side, although no silverware was claimed, Mauricio Pochettino led his team to qualification for the Champions League yet again, coupled with their sensational run to the Champions League final. 2018-19 as a season for the Spurs can certainly not be deemed a failure.

This has led to a very important year incoming at Tottenham. Spurs currently boast of probably the world's best stadium, one of the most sought-after coaches in world football and a squad that is desperate to cap their time together with a trophy. The arrival of Ndombele shows they are now able to compete with the other top clubs for talent, which certainly gives Spurs fans a reason to be excited for the season ahead.