×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Tanguy Ndombele to Tottenham: A sign of things to come for the North London outfit?

Louis Woodcock
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
59   //    03 Jul 2019, 07:53 IST

Tanguy Ndombele is presented as a Spurs player
Tanguy Ndombele is presented as a Spurs player

It is more than fair to say that nearly every Tottenham fan is currently struggling to contain their excitement. A whole 517 days since their last signing, Lucas Moura from Paris-Saint-Germain, the North London club finally seem to be flexing their financial muscle, which has been enhanced by their run to the Champions League final last year.

Earlier today, they completed the signing of 18-year-old Jack Clarke from Leeds United, with the English youngster being sent back to Elland Road for the entirety of the upcoming campaign. This signing can definitely be analyzed in the category of 'one for the future'.

However, the next anticipated arrival may just have slightly more of an instant impact on the Spurs squad. 22-year-old French midfielder Tanguy Ndombele looks set to join from Lyon, for a reported club-record fee of €60 million. This will be seen as a major 'coup' for the Lilywhites, with Ndombele regarded as one of the hottest properties in world football, given his accomplished performances in the Champions League last year for the French outfit, coupled with his limitless potential due to his relatively young age.

It is a big statement of intent from the team who finished in 4th place in the Premier League, who will have aspirations of competing at the top echelons of the division this year. It is certainly a step in the right direction.

There were lots of talks last summer about a big push from Spurs in the transfer market, to highlight targets early in order to build the squad in time for the pre-season tour and embed the new personnel as efficiently as possible. Of course, as we all know, this never materialized, to the point where no signings were made in either transfer window last season.

On the bright side, although no silverware was claimed, Mauricio Pochettino led his team to qualification for the Champions League yet again, coupled with their sensational run to the Champions League final. 2018-19 as a season for the Spurs can certainly not be deemed a failure.

This has led to a very important year incoming at Tottenham. Spurs currently boast of probably the world's best stadium, one of the most sought-after coaches in world football and a squad that is desperate to cap their time together with a trophy. The arrival of Ndombele shows they are now able to compete with the other top clubs for talent, which certainly gives Spurs fans a reason to be excited for the season ahead.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Tottenham Hotspur Olympique Lyonnais Football Tanguy Ndombele
Advertisement
Tottenham Hotspur Transfer News: Tanguy Ndombele arrives in London to complete Spurs move
RELATED STORY
EPL Transfer News: Tanguy Ndombele joins Tottenham Hotspur
RELATED STORY
How would Tanguy Ndombele improve Tottenham Hotspur if they complete his signing?
RELATED STORY
EPL Transfer News: Lyon president says Tanguy Ndombele's price tag will increase to £72m if Tottenham delay pursuit 
RELATED STORY
Premier League Transfer News: Ndombele price will increase to €80M if Spurs drag the deal further - Lyon President
RELATED STORY
Tottenham Transfer News: Spurs agree fee for French midfielder
RELATED STORY
Premier League Transfer News: Tottenham Hotspur on verge of agreeing deal for Lyon midfielder
RELATED STORY
Manchester United want to sign £125 million trio this summer, Tottenham Hotspur agree £65 deal for Tanguy Ndombele and more: Transfer Roundup, 26 June 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United willing to negotiate with Juventus after huge offer for Pogba, Tottenham launch €60 million bid for Tanguy Ndombele and more Premier League transfer news: June 20, 2019
RELATED STORY
3 Players Tottenham need to sign this summer
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us