Teenaged Tijil Rao to debut in national racing

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 10 Jun 2018, 22:18 IST
24

Chennai, Jun 10 (PTI) Fourteen-year old Tijil Rao will make his debut in the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Racing Championship 2018, having overcome a rare handicap that had made even the simple act of walking extremely excruciating for him.

Born with clubfoot, a condition in which ones feet are rotated inwards, Tijil had to undergo two surgeries in each of his legs, first when he was just three months old and then again one year later to live a normal life.

That, however, didnt stop him from pursuing his passion for racing.

Tijil will now have the distinction of being one of the youngest racers on the Formula LGB 1300 Grid, which is part of the MRF Indian National Racing Championship this year.

The first round of the championship will be held here from June 22 to 24.

The Bengaluru boy, studying in Class X at the Mirambika School for New Age, will be racing for Momentum Motorsports.

We are delighted to have Tijil Rao in our Formula LGB 1300 driver line up, Rasheed Khan, Momentum Motorsports team principal, said in a press release.

Tijil had a solid 2017, competing in the National Rotax Karting Championship and honing his driving.

He underwent pre-season testing with Momentum School of Advance Racing in April and May and impressed enough to bag a seat.

Im happy to be part of the championship-winning Momentum Motorsport team. They managed to get the best out of me during testing and I am now confident of displaying my skills, Tijil Rao said

