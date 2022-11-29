Tenerife will host Real Oviedo at the Estadio Heliodoro Rodríguez Lppez on Wednesday (November 30) in the Segunda Division.

The hosts have had mixed results this season and find themselves in the bottom half of the standings. Tenerife were beaten 3-1 by second-placed Las Palmas in their last league game. They were three goals down before Dauda Mohammed netted a late consolation. Tenerife are 14th in the league table, with 20 points from 17 games.

Oviedo, meanwhile, have hit a good patch of late after a horrid run of results in the last two months. They beat Mirandes 1-0 last time out, with Borja Baston scoring the sole goal of the game midway through the first half for his fourth goal in his last three games.

The visitors have also picked up 20 points from 17 league games this season and sit a place behind their Tenerife in the standings.

Tenerife vs Real Oviedo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 21 meetings between Tenerife and Oviedo. The hosts have won seven of those games, while the visitors have won two more. There have been five draws between the two teams.

Tenerife are unbeaten in their last three games in the fixture after losing their three games before that.

Only one of Oviedo's five league wins this season has come on the road.

Tenerife have lost seven games in the Segunda Division this season. Only one of those defeats came at home.

The visitors have scored just 11 goals in the league this season. Only Racing de Santander (9) have scored fewer.

Tenerife vs Real Oviedo Prediction

Tenerife's latest result snapped their three-game winning streak. They have lost just once at home all season.

Oviedo are on a four-game unbeaten run after losing four of their five games before that. They have, however, won just one of their last eight away games across competitions and might have to settle for a point.

Prediction: Tenerife 1-1 Real Oviedo

Tenerife vs Real Oviedo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (All but one of the hosts' last six games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Oviedo to score first: Yes (The away team have scored the first goal in their last five games.)

